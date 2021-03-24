City keeper pens new long-term deal

Video

Published: 12:00 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM March 24, 2021

Young Norwich City keeper Daniel Barden has penned a new long-term contract with the Canaries.

The Welsh U19 international has signed a deal until the end of 2024, with City possessing an option to extend a further year.

It caps off a year of progression for the 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for City after both Tim Krul and Michael McGovern suffered injuries. Barden has made two Championship appearances this season, coming against QPR and Cardiff.

Barden also played in the third round of the FA Cup against Coventry, keeping a clean sheet as City progressed with a 2-0 victory at Carrow Road. The youngster then filled in for McGovern when he suffered a hamstring injury against QPR in late December.

He was involved in numerous matchday squads throughout the course of this season prior to Orjan Nyland signing and getting up to match speed.

PROFILE: Hard knocks and a non-league education - the making of Barden

Barden joined City from Arsenal on trial back in as the North London club informed the youngster he was free to leave early from his scholarship. He eventually signed for the club in November 2018, with his first appearance for the youth side arriving against Manchester United.

Barden has signed a new deal at Carrow Road until 2024.

As City's coaching staff plotted his development, they were keen to improve his physicality but saw the raw components of a talented young shot-stopper. Barden joined Suffolk non-league outfit Bury Town for the 2019-20 season, his performances were steady.

City will now explore potential EFL loan routes for the Welshman ahead of next season as they continue with his development.

Speaking to the club's official website, Barden said: “It has been a really good year for me, personally and the club as well, and I am really excited and really happy to sign a new deal,” he said. “It was drilled into me as soon as I came here that there are opportunities for young players here and I have worked my way up.

“I went on loan last year to non-league and I think you have always got to think about the bigger picture and what you are working towards and the club have dealt with me really brilliantly. They have given me all the opportunities that they can, and I think they have given opportunities to a load of young players.

“He (head coach, Daniel Farke) has got trust in the young players and they pay that back on the pitch. When you look at Max (Aarons) and Todd (Cantwell), they have taken their opportunities brilliantly and they are all pushing on. It is really inspiring, and it pushes me on as well to know that there is always a pathway for young players if you are willing to take it.”