Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Opinion

Was Farke right to 'go public' over a teenager's mistake?

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM September 22, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke after Carabao Cup match at Carrow Road against Liverpool

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - was he right or wrong to publicly criticise Christos Tzolis? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It’s the heat of the moment, emotions run high – and sometimes you say things you perhaps shouldn’t - which is probably what happened to Daniel Farke after Norwich City's Carabao Cup exit. 

Farke is a frustrated man: City’s start to the season has been poor and there was an opportunity to boost morale against a Liverpool side made up largely of fringe players. 

At 1-0 down and half-time approaching, City blew a chance to get back into the game when Christos Tzolis had a penalty saved, having wrestled the ball from Adam Idah, the designated spot-kick taker. 

Farke was right to question why his senior players, his captain, Grant Hanley, in particular, didn’t point out to Tzolis the error of his ways. 

But was he right to call him out so publicly in his post-match media interviews? And what if Tzolis had scored?

“He was unbelievably emotional and excited but that’s what happens with young players, they take the wrong decisions and I was a bit annoyed that none of my older players was aware that he shouldn’t take the penalties,” said the City boss. “I love this guy and he will be an important player for us in the future and in general he had a really good performance. But believe me after I have spoken to him he will never do this mistake ever again in his life. He has apologised.” 

Tzolis is a 19-year-old who’s been in this country for six weeks. He wants to make an impression, but he has a lot of learning to do. But surely it would have been better to be hauled over the coals in the privacy of a dressing room. 

The usual policy is to stick to the “we’ve discussed it and the matter is now closed” - boring for the media, boring for the fans – but better for Tzolis and, in the long run, his club. Who knows how he will react? Maybe Farke believes this approach will have more effect, but it was curious that it came only a few days after he defended his players from criticism with a 13-minute monologue at his pre-match press conference. 

Again, maybe it was a heat of the moment thing, but public criticism - be it of players, other staff, suits in the stands, fans – is a slippery slope. Farke is fortunate that he is a trusted head coach, even in troubled times. While fans want honesty, they also want a comfort blanket that all is well in the camp. Public criticism doesn’t always fill them with optimism.

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke hammers Tzolis for penalty antics in City defeat
  2. 2 NCFC LIVE: City bow out of League Cup after Liverpool defeat
  3. 3 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 3-0 cup defeat against Liverpool
  1. 4 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-0 Liverpool defeat
  2. 5 TEAM NEWS LIVE: Norwich City v Liverpool
  3. 6 Krul and Rashica lead the way as Norwich City's Fifa 22 ratings revealed
  4. 7 'If it is going to help us defend our goal I am willing to do it' - Farke on City line up tweak
  5. 8 Talksport pundit unimpressed by Norwich City... again!
  6. 9 CANARIES 0 LIVERPOOL 3 - Key moments, ratings and stats
  7. 10 Reader letter: How Roy Hodgson can save Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke accepted the critical reaction of some Norwich City fans after the Watford defeat

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Video

Farke opens up on the impact of booing City players

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Christos Tzolis was the star of the show in Norwich City's League Cup win over Bournemouth

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Updated

PRESSER: City v Liverpool - No fresh injuries; Cantwell set to miss out

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City striker Josh Sargent scored twice in the previous League Cup win over Bournemouth

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Video

City chief's Colney home truths ahead of Reds' cup tie

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Mathias Normann has big shoes to fill at Norwich City after the success of Tottenham's Olly Skipp

Video

Drop the Skipp comparisons for new boy Normann

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon