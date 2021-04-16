Frankfurt speculation just the start of uncertain period for City boss

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM April 16, 2021

When it comes to his Norwich City future, Daniel Farke has always been crystal clear. He does not break contracts.

The problem is, there is a natural break point for all parties at the end of next season.

Farke is right, 14 months is a prolonged period in football. Some coaches will have spent time with three different clubs in that timeframe.

There is no denying it, as time moves forward, the more the concerns about his departure increase and speculation is provided with a licence to grow. Farke has always been unequivocal about his stance on any potential new deal, but the Eintracht Frankfurt speculation could be just the start of a year of uncertainty at Carrow Road.

Stuart Webber predicted that City's boss would one day manage in the Champions League and Frankfurt would be able to offer him that.

There's no denying how intriguing the proposal from Frankfurt would be given their achievements this season and the budget they possess. However, if Farke was going to turn his back on City, the expectation would be that would have happened after a disappointing relegation from the top-flight when City's head coach admitted he turned down interest from elsewhere.

It is the elephant in the room, especially given his contract expires at the same point as Webber's.

The pair have, over a four-year period, implemented their culture and playing philosophy on the club. Every academy side that has the club crest emblazoned on their chest seeks to replicate the fundamentals of Farke's playing style.

He has constructed one title-winning Championship side and another on the cusp of bettering that vintage in terms of points return.

Losing Webber would be a major blow, but losing Farke at the same point could prove fatal. The duo have worked in conjunction with each other, they have established this new way at Carrow Road and made it prosper.

Sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke are close to a second Norwich City promotion but both are out of contract in 2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Frankfurt link may not be the one that Farke accepts, especially given the challenge of correcting the errors made in the Premier League two seasons ago, but speculation feeds upon that silence. At some point, there will need to be a decision made as to what happens in the future.

This isn't necessarily about jetting back to Germany, Farke has turned down such opportunities throughout his City tenure, but those casting an admiring glance at the Canaries' boss will be aware of his potential availability down the line.

Farke's work to translate football philosophy from an ideas stage onto a real football pitch is tremendous but arguably greater has been his ability to shift the mentality after a particularly jarring relegation that hurt.

There have been no conversations about his future. Nor are any planned. Webber and Farke's relationship is built on complete trust.

That trust has been the bedrock. It has allowed Farke to swallow difficult situations and digest the need for long-term thinking. After all, he saw a host of key players leave in his first season at the club.

But you can't help noticing that Farke joined Norwich at the end of his contract with Borussia Dortmund II. He had leveraged that opportunity after displaying such loyalty to his former club.

Webber has been transparent. He has stated that this will be his last deal at Norwich. Such a statement hasn't been as forthcoming from Farke, he has held his cards somewhat closer to his chest.

Norwich Coty head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Maybe there is a willingness on his part to watch how Webber's situation unfolds before coming to his own decision. But as things stand, City's boss has the remainder of this current Championship season and then 38 Premier League games before riding off on his horse into the sunset.

Before that point, it is unlikely Farke swaps the dugout for Carrow Road for anywhere, be it Frankfurt or elsewhere.

But that date is rapidly approaching in the distance and, despite the success, is a nagging concern. City's new model is geared to take the importance away from the head coach and onto more cogs, but Farke's influence on the club cannot be underestimated.

Right now, this speculation is just noise, but a successful top-flight campaign would make it impossible to ignore.