Former City chief still waiting to take charge of his first game

Daniel Farke's best moment as head coach of Norwich City in the Premier League arrived against Manchester City in the famous 3-2 win back in September 2019.

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke’s first game in charge of Russian Krasnodar against FC Lokomotiv Moscow was postponed.

Krasnodar Airport was closed as the war in Ukraine escalates with reports the Russian military wanted to use the airport for moving supplies across the border into Ukraine.

A statement on the Krasnodar website said: “As reported by the Tinkoff Russian Premier League, due to suspension of the Krasnodar airport operations the match of FC Krasnodar vs. FC Lokomotiv Moscow was rescheduled. The new match date and kick-off time will be announced later. Supporters are advised that the tickets for the match that had been purchased earlier will remain valid.”

Farke was unveiled as the Russian side’s new head coach in January after they dismissed Vikto Goncharenko.

Several games did take place in the Russian Premier League although Spartak Moscow could be thrown out of the Europa League as the sporting authorities show solidarity with Ukraine.

Uefa have already banned Moscow for playing their home leg against RB Leipzig due to the current circumstances, but have since decided to take further measures and kick them out of the competition.

The English FA released a statement at the weekend confirming they will not play against Russia in any international fixtures amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

In a statement released on Twitter, the FA said: 'Out of solidarity with the Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership, The FA can confirm that we won't play against Russia in any international fixtures for the foreseeable future.

“This includes any potential match at any level of senior, age group or para football.”