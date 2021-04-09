Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Farke misses out on monthly award... Again

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM April 9, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston Picture

Daniel Farke has missed out on Championship Manager of the Month again.

Daniel Farke has once again missed out on the Championship Manager of the Month award. 

City's boss was nominated for the sixth time this season after a productive March that saw the Canaries move 14 points clear of third-placed Swansea. Despite the Canaries being on the cusp on an instant Premier League return. 

Since being appointed as Norwich City's head coach in 2017, the German has only been awarded the gong on one occasion back in November 2019. City midfielder Kenny McLean was nominated for Player of the Month, but has lost out to Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt.

Last month, Farke laughed off the continued snubbing, stressing that on-pitch success was of greater importance than individual awards. 

"It doesn't bother me," Farke said last month after missing out on the award.

"I am used to missing out on individual awards. My win percentage after being nominated must be the lowest ever in history. Someone told me I have been nominated five times and missed out.  

“I remember our title-winning season when we had nearly 100 points and goals I think I won it once. I was also nominated an unbelievable amount of times."

Watford boss Xisco Munoz has been handed the award for March after Watford's positive form. They began the month embroiled in a three-team race for second place, but ended it six points clear of the Swans in third. 

The Hornets have put themselves in a promising position for promotion but still remain eight points behind Farke's side. 

Watford FC Season 2020-21 Championship Training. London Colney Pic Alan Cozzi 08/04/2021 W

Watford FC Season 2020-21 Championship Training. London Colney Pic Alan Cozzi 08/04/2021 Watford head coach Xisco Munoz manager of the month for March 2021 - Credit: Alan Cozzi 07968336683

Danny Wilson, who chairs the Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel, explains why Munoz was handed the award of City's boss.

“What a great run of results for Watford in March. Five straight wins and 12 goals has propelled Xisco Munoz’s team into second place, with a six point cushion from third placed Swansea in the automatic promotion places.”

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman added: “The Hornets will probably look back at March as a pivotal month as they set themselves apart from the chasing pack in their hunt for automatic promotion.

“When they needed to back up a very decent February, Munoz guided his men to five superb wins on the bounce, putting Watford in prime position for an instant return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.”

“The Hornets will probably look back at March as a pivotal month as they set themselves apart from the chasing pack in their hunt for automatic promotion."

