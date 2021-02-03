Farke insists there is more to come from City new boy Giannoulis

Video

Norwich City new boy Dimitris Giannoulis has been thrown in the deep end at Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis' introduction to life in the Championship has been somewhat of a baptism of fire.

His debut was made against a streetwise Neil Warnock side and then he was thrown into the fierce setting at the Den against Millwall, a side who like to physically assert themselves onto matches.

Despite his opening two appearances for the club being difficult to fully present his qualities, Daniel Farke remains convinced that the Greece international left-back will prove his worth to Norwich City in the weeks and months ahead.

"I was quite pleased for him because in terms of defending he was quite solid and he returned to the dressing room with a clean sheet, this is always a testament for every defensive player. He played his part.

"He adapted quite well to our game. There were one or two moments where he was a bit too nervous to get the ball but in the second half, he offered an attacking threat with good running in behind. I was quite pleased. There is even more to come and he has shown glimpses of why we wanted to sign him."

The 25-year-old joined from Greek side PAOK on a loan to buy deal during the January transfer window and has been thrown straight into the side ahead of makeshift full-back Jacob Sorensen, who did impress during a lengthy spell filling in for Xavi Quintilla.

Farke says that decision to replace the Dane with Giannoulis was based on evidence in training rather than pure instinct.

"We have tried not to overload him with too much information. It was good we had a whole training week (before Middlesbrough) where he could adapt to the whole squad. He was pretty impressive during training if I'm honest.

"We could split it, it wasn't like one day I gave him eight hours of information, it was more like bit by bit and piece by piece we could speak with him. One day it was about what we want to do at set-pieces, then in the build-up and then against the ball.

"The good thing with Dimitris is that he's physically in a good way, he's an intelligent guy and understands every word. He's capable to speak and ask. We had many meetings with my assistant coaches where we showed him clips and pictures. He suits us with his skills, it's brilliant to have him with us and hopefully there is much more to come."