Farke nominated for Manager of the Month award for the fourth time this season

Published: 10:05 AM February 11, 2021 Updated: 10:28 AM February 11, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Month award. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for January, the fourth time he has featured on the shortlist for the accolade this season.

Norwich City's boss guided his side to an unbeaten month in the league, extracting 10 points from a possible 12. The Canaries conceded only one goal as they remained top of the division, but saw their stay at the summit ended by Brentford earlier this week.

Farke's name has been a reoccurring one among the nominations for this award all season, but the German is yet to be crowned as the winner.

Swansea boss Steve Cooper, Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic and Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray are also up for the award.

All the coaches up for the gong managed to guide their sides to an unbeaten month, with Swansea facing promotion-rivals Brentford and Watford during the first month of the year, which may see Cooper claim the award ahead of the other nominees.

City began the month with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley courtesy of a wonderful Emi Buendia volley. Wins against Cardiff and Bristol City followed before a frustrating end to the month as Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough halted City's attacking swagger.

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

The winner will be announced on Friday, February 12 at 6am.