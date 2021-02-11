Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Farke nominated for Manager of the Month award for the fourth time this season

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:05 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 10:28 AM February 11, 2021
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Pictu

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has been shortlisted for the Manager of the Month award. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Championship Manager of the Month award for January, the fourth time he has featured on the shortlist for the accolade this season.

Norwich City's boss guided his side to an unbeaten month in the league, extracting 10 points from a possible 12. The Canaries conceded only one goal as they remained top of the division, but saw their stay at the summit ended by Brentford earlier this week.

Farke's name has been a reoccurring one among the nominations for this award all season, but the German is yet to be crowned as the winner. 

Swansea boss Steve Cooper, Reading head coach Veljko Paunovic and Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray are also up for the award. 

All the coaches up for the gong managed to guide their sides to an unbeaten month, with Swansea facing promotion-rivals Brentford and Watford during the first month of the year, which may see Cooper claim the award ahead of the other nominees. 

City began the month with a 1-0 victory over Barnsley courtesy of a wonderful Emi Buendia volley. Wins against Cardiff and Bristol City followed before a frustrating end to the month as Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough halted City's attacking swagger. 

The Sky Bet Manager of the Month judging panel comprises former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson, Sky Sports’ EFL pundit Don Goodman; EFL Communications Director Mark Rowan, and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.

Most Read

  1. 1 'That one decision means the value of our players has gone up considerably' - City quids in
  2. 2 City rejected Aarons' transfer interest; Buendia Arsenal bid a non starter
  3. 3 Former City striker set for Romanian move
  1. 4 City plan Tettey and Vrancic contract talks
  2. 5 Norwich toppled from top spot after Brentford victory
  3. 6 City's Giannoulis deal was touch and go
  4. 7 Remember the day Paul Lambert 'lost it' at Carrow Road?
  5. 8 City chief on why it is not promotion or bust
  6. 9 Ex-City striker on the big threat to Canaries' top spot
  7. 10 Frank wants Bees to stay grounded after knocking Canaries off top spot

The winner will be announced on Friday, February 12 at 6am. 

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mario Vrancic of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Den, London Picture

Canaries playmaker wants to stay at Norwich City

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki needs back up to help Norwich City get on the scoring trail for Daniel Farke

Video

Farke's three card trick to get Canaries firing

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City know the Championship chasers are closing in as the promotion race enters the decisive stage

Video

Can City exploit weaknesses in promotion rivals?

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough and Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship m

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why City can't worry about keeping up with noisy neighbours

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus