Farke linked with Bundesliga vacancy

Published: 7:07 PM April 14, 2021 Updated: 7:41 PM April 14, 2021

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been linked with the soon to be vacant Eintracht Frankfurt job.

City's boss has reportedly been added to the German club's shortlist after impressing the hierarchy at the Commerzbank-Arena with his success at Carrow Road.

This isn't the first time Farke has been linked with the Eintracht post, he was reportedly considered for the role back in 2018. At the time of those reports, Frankfurt's sporting director Fredi Bobic said: "We see a lot of coaches on the market, including Daniel Farke, doing a very good job and developing very well at Norwich City."

It has also been confirmed that Bobic will leave Frankfurt for Hertha Berlin at the end of the season, with Ralf Rangnick the favourite to replace him.

Eintracht boss Adi Hunter will leave the club this summer after agreeing to replace Borussia Dortmund bound Marco Rose at Monchengladbach. TeamTalk are reporting are Farke is one name the Bundesliga club have on their list to take charge next season.

The report goes onto add that Farke has a 'break clause' in his City deal, meaning he would be free to leave should an offer arrive that tempts him.

Frankfurt look well placed to secure Champions League qualification as they currently sit in fourth place with six games remaining, seven points clear of Farke's former club Dortmund in fifth.

PSV Edinhoven boss Roger Shmidt, Wolfsburg’s Olivier Glasner and Sandro Schwarz of Dinamo Moscow have also been linked with the post.

TeamTalk add that the Canaries are 'desperate' to secure Farke on a new, long-term deal to prevent other clubs from making advances towards their current boss. He looks set to guide City to their second promotion to the Premier League since taking charge back in 2017.

Farke's contract at Carrow Road is set to expire at the end of next season, and the German spoke at length about his record of fulfilling his deals since becoming a coach at a recent press conference.

Farke looks on course to guide City to their second Championship promotion under his stewardship.

“There really has been no time to think about my individual situation because in this league the games are coming thick and fast, and in this season during one-and-a-half months less than normal," said Farke.

“I was more worried to win football games on this level and also for next season, to plan the squad, there is no space right now to be selfish and think about my situation.

“I have a contract until June 2022 so it is such a long time still. I have always fulfilled my contracts in my life and for that nobody has to be worried.

“There was no time to speak about this and believe me when I say that as a coach, 14 or 15 months is a pretty long time.

“There will be the time to speak about topics like this but it isn't a topic for me now.”