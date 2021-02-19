Farke pleased with City's attacking improvement

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 19, 2021

Daniel Farke believes Norwich City have answered their critics with two performances containing an increase in attacking productivity - but is still demanding an improvement in front of goal.

City's boss has been forced to answer questions about their inability to find the net in four matches prior to their 4-1 thumping of Stoke at Carrow Road last weekend.

Emi Buendia's return from suspension has fuelled a better attacking display from City, but Farke has also altered their attacking patterns of play. Dimitris Giannoulis and Max Aarons both hold high positions to support the attack and Teemu Pukki seems to have recaptured his goalscoring form.

Buendia and Pukki were inspired in Wednesday evening's 2-0 victory over struggling Coventry, with both featuring prominently as City recorded successive wins to return to the top of the Championship and regain control of the race for promotion.

Six goals in two matches has silenced the doubters, but Farke believes their attacking metrics always indicated a return to the goals was inevitable.

"We had two or three games where we were struggling to create chances and score goals," Farke said. "One game we had an underload because of a yellow-red card and then a difficult away trip to Swansea who are the best defensive team in the league. Also a difficult away game against Millwall which was not easy.

Teemu Pukki has recaptured form for Norwich City. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"In this league, you will always have some periods where you find it a bit difficult to find the net. In terms of statistics, we are one of the sides who create the most chances in the whole league. We were pretty much sitting in position one all season at this topic.

"We could have been a bit more effective in using them, even against Coventry it needed to be improved because we still missed some unbelievable chances. I have to praise my offensive players for their workload and commitment.

"It's fantastic how many chances we created because in their last 10 home games, Coventry have lost only one. It says a lot about this side and their quality. With respect to them, they weren't ever close to not losing this game and this was due to the performance of my players."