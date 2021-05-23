City will take risks in transfer market, says Farke

Video

Published: 5:00 PM May 23, 2021

Daniel Farke has admitted Norwich City will have to take risks in their recruitment if they are to survive in the Premier League next season.

The Canaries' recruitment processes are revered across the country. They've managed to find value in the market and develop players into multi-million pound assets since Farke arrived at the club in 2017.

City also utilised the loan market to attract Oliver Skipp and Ben Gibson to help them dominate the Championship and claim the title. In their previous Premier League season, sporting director Stuart Webber felt he had let Farke down with the way in which City recruited.

Whilst the Canaries will have the opportunity to spend a greater amount this time around, the total is likely to still rank amongst the lowest in the division. On the shopping list is a central defender, two central midfielders and a winger who can operate as a striker if required.

Despite their lack of financial resource compared with other top-flight clubs, Farke insists City will be bold and creative in their search for talent this summer.

"We are the only self-funding club on this level, and we can’t spend millions of pounds," Farke admitted. "It means we have to be a bit smarter, a bit quicker, a bit more creative and perhaps, also, a bit riskier than other clubs.

"We have to take some risks as a club and not each and every decision can be perfect, but we have to make sure that we prepare our decisions in a really good way and, for that, many compliments to our recruitment.

Ben Gibson and Jordan Hugill were part of the fresh recruitment drive last summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I think in many, many topics we were, especially during this season, spot on for this club it will always be quite crucial that we are good in our recruitment and developing our own talents, because we don’t have the money like some other clubs," Farke told the club's official website.

"We have to take some risks as a club and not each and every decision can be perfect, but we have to make sure that we prepare our decisions in a really good way and, for that, many compliments to our recruitment team. We have to do it in our way and for that I am quite pleased with how it has worked out this season."