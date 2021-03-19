Farke calls for focus as City look to finish the job

Video

Published: 6:00 AM March 19, 2021

Daniel Farke has urged his Norwich City side not to get carried away by their Championship points total.

City's boss has all but accepted that his side will finish in the top four at the very least this season, but is refusing to allow himself to get swept away by those externally who have already placed a 'P' next to the Canaries' name on the Championship table.

Ian Holloway became the latest pundit to prematurely crown City as champions, describing their performance against Nottingham Forest as "like watching Brazil". Despite the widespread praise for his side, Farke is urging focus as City approach their final nine fixtures.

"We know we are on a good path," he admitted. "With 82 points we know we don't need to worry about a position in the play-offs anymore. We will definitely finish in the top six. With this win, a top-four finish is also pretty clear right now.

"We are on a good path, but it is up to us to keep going and to not get carried away. Yes, having 82 points at this stage of the season is outstanding, but we are not naive. We know we are on the right path but you never know during this pandemic what might happen.

"You have to be aware. Our own topic is that we want to keep going on Saturday. We will be back home in the early hours at Norwich. It's not easy to recover quickly and it will be a difficult task against Blackburn. We want to keep going."

City could move onto 85 points with a victory over Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, and Farke is determined that his side continue their push for points, especially considering the adversities ahead after the international break.

Many outside Norfolk have already promoted Norwich City.

"After the international break, we have some tough games. We go away to Barnsley on the last game day and that is not a game where you want to have to deliver points. We have games against Watford, Bournemouth and Reading. They are all really good sides.

"The first game after the international break, if it stays on Friday, then we will have to search for some players. I might need to play myself just to bring 11 on to the pitch. You never know what will happen. It's important to keep going and to stay highly motivated."