Farke encourages City fans to save the champagne

Published: 6:00 AM March 2, 2021

Daniel Farke urges Norwich City fans not to get too carried away by their positive position. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is urging Norwich City supporters not to crack open a bottle of champagne just yet.

City's boss is hoping to provide supporters with another moment of celebration with a second promotion to the Premier League in three years. Norwich's win over Wycombe has moved them 10 points clear of third-placed Watford.

The Canaries face the challenge of Brentford on Wednesday as they look to extend the healthy cushion of points that currently sees them sit clear at the summit of the table.

Despite some supporters feeling that City are close to finishing the job, Farke is urging them not to start celebrating prematurely but wants them to enjoy a tipple of their choice after every victory.

"During these strange times and this pandemic, it's really tricky because you're not allowed to come to the stadium and celebrate with your team.

"I think each and every win you should celebrate with champagne if you can afford it. Otherwise you should go for a pint. It's important because during this time it's not easy to stay positive and that's why I'm so pleased that football was allowed to continue so we can still create good feelings."

Farke has previously stated that he thinks 80 points would be enough to secure a place in the Championship play-offs, with around 90 needed for automatic promotion. Despite their positive position in the league, City's boss isn't getting carried away but can understand the excitement surrounding his side's performance in the league.

"I'm pretty sure that everyone who is connected with Norwich City and wearing a yellow shirt is buzzing at the moment because we are playing one of the best seasons in the history of the club.

"To be there with 70 points after 33 games is amazing but we are not done. It's important that we keep going and win many more points because in the end, I want to have a bigger party.

"I would also recommend enjoy this day and if it's possible to go to the supermarket and buy a bottle of champagne. But don't drink too much, we have to go again on Wednesday. Hopefully we can celebrate something really special in the summer."