Video
Big clubs 'know their talents are in good hands' with Norwich, claims Farke
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke has revealed he has fielded phone calls from clubs asking him to take their young talent on loan at Norwich City.
The Canaries have gained a reputation in the game for developing young talent and helping them to fulfil their potential, to the extent where other sides are now calling City's head coach with a view to their young stars spending time under his tuition.
City currently have Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp at the club and enjoy a productive relationship with the North London side due to sporting director Stuart Webber being close with Spurs' head of recruitment Steve Hitchen.
The teenager took nearly two months to decide to join the Canaries ahead of other clubs after doing extensive research into where best would help him push on and has enjoyed a productive season to date that seen him earn plenty of plaudits.
City's track record of nurturing young talent has seen them develop trust with big clubs when it comes to loan signings.
“We received a lot of praise for our Premier League year – despite the relegation – the top clubs now know that their talents are in good hands with us," City's boss told German outlet Kicker.
“Sometimes I get a call asking if they could put player X in our hands. We have earned this status in recent years through our work with young players.”
On Skipp specifically, City's head coach wants the midfielder to continue being brave with his performances as he continues his development in Norfolk.
Jose Mourinho dubbed the 20-year-old as a 'future Tottenham captain' and recently expressed his happiness at how the loan has gone for Skipp so far. Farke is also pleased with his development during his spell at the club, with his presence also being felt off the pitch.
“He’s only 20 years old and plays for us in a position that is often filled with more experienced players. And that in almost every game from the first to the last minute. He’s a typical transfer for us, if you will. We want to keep being brave,” the Norwich boss stressed.