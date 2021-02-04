Farke urges City to show their 'steel' in crunch promotion shoot-out against Swansea

Video

Published: 6:00 AM February 4, 2021

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is keen to see some steel from his side as they prepare to face Swansea on Friday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke says Norwich City will travel to South Wales excuse-free as they prepare for a crunch promotion shoot-out with Swansea.

Frustration is the overriding feeling amongst supporters at present after three matches where the Canaries failed to score, now they head to the Liberty Stadium in 48 hours hoping to get the better of their promotion rivals.

Steve Cooper, who worked with City's sporting director Stuart Webber at Wrexham and Liverpool, has transformed the Swans into credible promotion contenders by coaching them into being the best defensive side in the Championship. They have conceded only 15 goals this season.

City's draw with Millwall moved them five points clear, but the Welsh side have a game in hand and reduce that gap with a victory over Farke's men. Cooper's men will pose another sturn defensive test for the goal-shy Canaries.

During their title-winning season two seasons ago, City travelled to Elland Road and beat Leeds United 3-1 as they romped to the Championship title, Farke and his side will be hoping for a repeat of that display on Friday.

Norwich City were 1-0 victors last time the two sides met at Carrow Road in November. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The under-par nature of City's performances in the last three matches has caused concern amongst City supporters on social media however, but Farke is keen to ensure his side travel to the Liberty Stadium excuse free and ready to show their steel.

"I have not thought about Swansea for one minute. We had to concentrate on Middlesbrough and Millwall. It's just one game. It's not a final and we're not overexcited.

"Perhaps Swansea are because they could prepare for this game and sit on the sofa and analyse us. They had a whole week to concentrate on this game and prepare in training whilst we have to play three games in six days, with two difficult away games in a row.

"We can't complain. It's just a fact. For such a game, you would wish for both teams to go into it with the same schedule. Not with one that has had three games in six days and two difficult away games with long travels in a row," Farke said.

"It's the same as not being able to score a goal, we don't search for excuses or to complain too much, you have to show some resilience and some steel. That's what we want to do at Swansea, to show some steel and grind out a result."