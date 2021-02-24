Farke sets promotion points target

Video

Published: 4:49 PM February 24, 2021

Daniel Farke believes Norwich City need to record 30 more points to secure automatic promotion back to the Premier League.

City's chief is targeting further victories to ensure his side get over the line and book their place back in the top-flight but is taking it one cautious step at a time.

The demanding German described the win over Birmingham City on Tuesday as showing the Canaries possess a 'winning mentality' and he is confident his squad can get the required points and achieve promotion.

City have 14 games remaining and have a healthy cushion at the summit of the table heading into this weekend's clash against bottom side Wycombe Wanderers.

Ninety points would have been enough to secure automatic promotion in all bar two seasons during the last decade and would have been enough to secure the title in three of those. In fact, 90 points would have seen Norwich promoted in their last three promotion campaigns in the Championship.

City currently sit on 67 points, and Farke believes they need to reach 80 to guarantee themselves a spot in the play-offs at the very least.

Farke believes Norwich's win over Birmingham displayed their winning mentality. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I know that having 67 points at this stage of the season is fantastic but we have to keep going. This win just means we are three points closer to achieving what we want to achieve," Farke said after the victory at St Andrew's.

"If we stopped winning points, it wouldn't be enough to make it into the play-offs so our task is to reach 80 points as quickly as possible. With 80 points, you are safe in the play-offs, perhaps even with fewer, you can stay there. This would mean we have achieved the target we spoke about before the season started.

"If we have achieved that target and there is still a few games to go, then we can speak about everything else. It's so difficult to win points in this league, the game against Birmingham is proof that you have to fight for every point.

"We need 30 more. There is still a decent amount of games and we have a good chance to achieve this and I'm confident we will achieve this but we have to keep going and I'm not getting too carried away. I'm just happy with the status quo and want to keep going."