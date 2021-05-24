Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wins LMA award

Published: 7:48 PM May 24, 2021 Updated: 7:56 PM May 24, 2021

Norwich boss Daniel Farke was named Championship Manager of the Season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has won the Championship League Managers Association Award for the 2020/21 season.

The 44-year-old was recognised by his peers for the way he masterminded the Canaries’ resurgence this campaign following relegation from the Premier League.

Congratulations to @NorwichCityFC Manager Daniel Farke for winning Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Year #LMAAnnualAwards 🏆 pic.twitter.com/N94XziBUKO — LMA (@LMA_Managers) May 24, 2021

Farke beat off the challenges from Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth, Barnsley chief Valerien Ismael and Coventry City manager Mark Robins.

But the way Farke helped Norwich bounce back from the disappointment of their top-flight campaign to cruise to the Championship title with a record 97 points got the majority of votes amongst fellow managers.

Farke was unable to virtually acknowledge the award due to “emergency dental surgery” but said in a statement that he is honoured to receive the prize.

“I’m delighted to receive the LMA Championship Manager of the Year Award," he said. "This season has seen many fantastic coaching performances across the league so to be voted by my fellow coaches is an honour and a privilege.

“I want to say thank you for the award but also to our players, fans, coaches, staff and everyone involved at the club for our success this season. Football hasn’t been the same without supporters but we hope we’ve been able to put a smile on Norwich City faces around the world.

“We hope that everyone enjoys the summer months and everyone hopes we will be back together at Carrow Road and at stadiums around the country.”

Tony Pulis announced the winner on Sky Sports and said the Canaries had got their reward for sticking with Farke.

“First of all, they stayed with their manager and they’ve been rewarded,” he said. “He’s a very humble man - a good football man.

“The standard of their team all the way through the season was absolutely exceptional. The Championship is such a good league and he’s kept the intensity to win such a tough league.”

Farke was also in the running for the overall LMA Manager of the Year Award but was beaten to the gong by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.





