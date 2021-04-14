Pompey boss praises 'perfect model' at Norwich City

Published: 10:59 AM April 14, 2021

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley has been full of praise for Norwich City's approach this season.

Danny Cowley believes Norwich City's success in the Championship can inspire other clubs hoping to find a winning formula.

The former Lincoln City boss has recently been appointed manager of promotion-chasing Portsmouth in League One, and is hoping to take inspiration from the Canaries' success and incorporate it into his own work at Fratton Park.

Cowley's ex-club Huddersfield were thrashed 7-0 by City last week and instead of dwelling on his former side's shortcomings, the Pompey boss was keen to praise City and their approach this season.

“You never like to see a club where you’ve worked and made good friends and relationships in difficulty.

“But rather than talking about Huddersfield’s deficiencies, we should focus on Norwich as a perfect model of how to run a club," Cowley told the Sun.

“They got promoted, had a tough season in the Premier League but stuck with Daniel Farke after relegation and sporting director Stuart Webber did a brilliant job protecting him in the summer."

Portsmouth have picked up 13 points in their last six matches since the Cowley brothers replaced Kenny Jackett.

City will seal their Premier League return with victory over Bournemouth on Saturday or if Brentford and Swansea drop points in their lunchtime kick-offs. Norwich have received plenty of praise for their approach to life back in the Championship after a disappointing top-flight relegation.

Unlike some other clubs who opt to dispense with their manager after they suffer relegation, City remained loyal to Farke and looked to make changes to the playing personnel.

Cowley has heaped praise upon City boss Daniel Farke,

Cowley believes City will head into the Premier League in a much better shape than two seasons ago, due to the way in which Daniel Farke and his backroom staff have developed the philosophy on the pitch.

“Their recruitment was significantly the best in the division.

“It shows if you stay with your manager and believe in his methods and ways, it can be powerful. You see Norwich playing now with a deeper understanding of their game idea and when you have that you’re more able to find consistency and high-level performances.

“They’ll be in a much better position than they were last time they went up. They’ve grown and developed – and their game idea has matured.”



