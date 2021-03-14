'I saw a team go toe to toe with the league leaders' - Owls chief Moore on Norwich defeat

Published: 3:38 PM March 14, 2021

Darren Moore was left frustrated by the defeat for his side. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Darren Moore feels his side's performance warranted more as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to league leaders Norwich City despite going a goal ahead.

The former West Brom boss, who oversaw his third straight defeat as Wednesday manager, felt two moments of quality swung the pendulum in the Canaries' favour.

Struggling Wednesday are languishing in the relegation zone and running out of games to amass the points required to stay in the division. Moore is their third permanent manager of the season and his arrival hasn't created a bounce many would have hoped for.

This was a much-improved performance and, for long periods, the Owls reduced City to very little in terms of goal scoring chances. Two brilliant strikes from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell proved decisive for the league leaders.

For Moore, he was left feeling frustrated with the result after a positive performance from his side.

"I saw a team go toe to toe with the league leaders. It’s two moments of brilliance that have cost us today. We got into some wonderful positions.

"The boys are disappointed in there. They came so close against the league leaders. My job is to pick them up and say we’re going again now.

"Nobody will do it for us. I have to stay ultra-confident. We still have the games, the performance, grit and determination is there.

"Nobody saw a Wednesday team throwing the towel in. We had a couple of half-chances," Moore said in his post-match press conference.

Former City loanee Rhodes opened the scoring for the hosts, pouncing from eight yards to coolly slot the ball into the net after the Canaries failed to clear a free-kick.

The prolific striker has been linked with a return to Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City as his contract at Hillsborough expires at the end of the season. Rhodes was a popular figure during his loan spell at Carrow Road two years ago.

On the 31-year-old, Moore praised his contribution despite the defeat.

"He’s such a composed finisher. We had them on the back foot and a couple more chances we would’ve got the second and had something to hold onto."