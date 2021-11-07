David Hannant: Farke's sacking leaves an odd taste - but not a sour one

Opinion

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory at the end of the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Being 34 going on 60, I was nodding off in front of the television when the news of Daniel Farke's sacking broke, having been working in the day.

But once the link dropped into one of my Whatsapp groups I sat up with a jolt - clearly, it wasn't news I was expecting and in all honesty, my first thought was it was a parody account. How wrong I was.

The fact the decision was announced (not necessarily made) directly after City's first win of the season makes it slightly surprising, which is what is hogging the national headlines as you would expect.

But for me, the timing isn't quite as bizarre as people in certain quarters are making out. The big factor here is clearly the international break.

Had the break come straight after the Leeds whimper, I'm sure the decision would have been made then.

Likewise, had Saturday's game been slightly less winnable, with all due respect for Brentford, again, perhaps it would've been then.

Instead, it feels to me like the decision was made not to have a disrupted week ahead of what was a huge game, then make the change after that to give a prospective replacement time to bed in before their first game.

With this approach, if Farke does pick up a win, it gives the new boss something to build on and, from a sentimental point of view, gives a bonafide club legend the chance to go out on a high - which he did.

Probably the only thing that would have saved the German's job would have been a comprehensive rout - and even them I'm not entirely sure.

However, this doesn't make the situation feel any less strange to me, waking up knowing we have played our last game under our longest-serving coach since Nigel Worthington.

One thing I am thankful for is that the decision was made before things reached real boiling point. Yes there have been boos, but no audible Farke Out cries at Carrow Road and the atmosphere hadn't got too toxic.

The outpouring of love and gratitude to City's first foreign manager also demonstrates how much he did give to us in his four-and-a-bit seasons in charge.

Don't get me wrong, plenty of people did feel it was the right time to make a change - myself included after the Leeds game.

Did a 2-1 win away at an out of form and injury-laden Brentford change my mind and convince me the corner had been turned? Not particularly.

But it also doesn't change how much I will always cherish everything Daniel achieved as head coach.

My first son is due to be born next month and he will be hearing stories about Herr Farke for years and years to come.

He will be sick to death of hearing about the time we beat Manchester City with so many injuries that the tea lady almost made the bench.

He will no doubt tell me he's already heard the one about the heroic comeback against Nottingham Forest that left Jeff Stelling blushing after I recount it for the 19th time.

He'll get bored stiff of hearing about how the season after selling James Maddison, the player who near enough single-handedly kept us up the year before, we went and won the league in swashbuckling fashion.

There is no mistaking, Daniel Farke helped create memories that will last a lifetime for Norwich City fans.

But the sad fact is this, football is a fickle business based on results. And was there enough evidence from that one win to suggest the tide had turned, when you consider it was just his sixth victory in 49 attempts at this level? Probably not.

So much is being said about doing it after a win, but these decisions aren't made on singular results and going into an international break is clearly the most sensible time.

Some have argued that City already look dead and buried and in keeping Farke we know we have a boss capable of bringing us back up - but 11 games into the season is no time to start preparing for the next.

So yes, the end of an era does leave an odd taste in the mouth, but I wouldn't say it leaves a sour one.

All good things have to come to an end sometimes and to echo a sentiment I've seen many fans share on social media in the past 12 hours - let's not be sad it's over, let's be happy it happened.

Daniel Farke, I doubt you will read this, but if you do, from the very bottom of my heart, thank you for everything and I hope your heart will always stay yellow.