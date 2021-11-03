David Hannant: Daniel Farke is a square peg in a relegation dog fight

I want to start this column by making it abundantly clear that I love Daniel Farke and will always cherish the memories he has created at Carrow Road.

After a slow start, he evolved the team into one that played quite possibly the best football I have seen a Norwich City side play in my lifetime.

Over the course of his tenure, we have seen large spells of confident, free-flowing football played the right way, with the ball on the ground, slick passing and attacking flair. Farkeball at its scintillating best is an utter joy to watch.

However, the depressing realisation I have come to is this: as a Premier League club fighting against relegation, Farkeball just doesn't work.

It's an old cliche, but football is a results business and, unfortunately, Farke's record at Premier League level speaks for itself.

Now, some people will simply say it is because he is not fit for the Premier League or not a Premier League standard manager.

This, I don't actually agree with.

I honestly believe that if you were to put him in charge of a Manchester City or a Liverpool, he would enjoy the same kind of success he has had in the second tier with Norwich.

Sure, you could argue if you put anyone in charge of teams with that kind of embarrassment of riches they would do the same thing, but tell the same thing to David Moyes at Manchester United, for example.

Being in charge of one of the big boys is no guarantee of success, but the way Farkeball works means for one of these sides, it would be a guarantee for me.

This is because Farkeball is a system designed around being able to enjoy the lion's share of the ball.

In the Championship, this is exactly what Norwich City can do, do well and enjoy the dividends from.

It's a terrific type of football to watch when you can do it, but its one major shortcoming is that it doesn't translate into games when you don't have the majority of the ball.

And this is part of why City seem to come unstuck so often at this level, because clearly in the Premier League it's much more difficult to control the ball for the proportion of the game needed to really make Farkeball work.

To survive in a relegation dog fight, you need to be able to dig in, grind out results and be prepared to perform while under the cosh, which we don't seem to be able to do.

It's so upsetting to watch - it seems at the moment when we try to do things the right way, it doesn't work and when we try to adapt, that doesn't work either.

The latter stages of the Leeds game at the weekend were just painful - it didn't look anything like the Daniel Farke team we've all come to love watching.

One of my favourite moments of the Daniel Farke era was that mad game against Millwall in his second season in charge.

It was deep into stoppage time, the score was 3-3 and we'd just been given a free kick in our own penalty box.

Millwall, to their credit, were pushing for a winner themselves and few people would really have begrudged Tim Krul taking his time with the free kick, lumping the ball into the gods and taking a point we had just clawed back with a stoppage-time equaliser.

Instead, the free kick was taken quickly and a swift passing move later we were celebrating a remarkable 4-3 victory. It was Farkeball at its finest.

Compare that to Sunday, when the last 20 minutes or so insisted on our centre back attempting hopeful long balls, aimed at a striker about five foot nothing in height who, brilliant as he is, is about as far from a target man you could possibly be.

It's a phrase I've seen thrown around a lot in the past few weeks, but loss of identity is precisely what it is.

Then also take into account we've seemingly abandoned a base formation that won us the league the previous year at a canter.

All of this just adds up to the fact that, regretfully, Daniel Farke is not the right man to lead a relegation dog fight.

It's upsetting, because in his time here he has brought us so much joy, created so many memories and given us so much to cheer about.

But the longer he remains in his post, the worse it will be for his legacy and for Stuart Webber's. All that great, great work will fairly swiftly be forgotten, which is not how things should be.

Were we to make a change and go down anyway, would I hesitate in bringing him back in? Not for a second. However, if we are to have a fighting chance of turning things around, I feel it has to be with somebody else at the helm.

I would love nothing more than for Farke to find a way of steering the ship around before we hit the inevitable iceberg ahead, but there just doesn't feel now to be any way that will happen.

I'm proud of the fact we are not a Watford, who pull the trigger on managerial changes about as often as people change their shoes, but nobody can possibly say he hasn't been given a fair chance by now.

I will always cherish the memories Daniel Farke has created in charge and he will rightly go down as one of our best managers, but things need shaking up and, unfortunately, changing head coach is the most efficient way of doing that.

Even traffic is mocking us

An EFL van in Norwich, perhaps warning us of things to come - Credit: Archant

When things aren't going well, it's never particularly fun to be a football fan - especially at Premier League level.

When you are in the top flight, the eyes of the world are watching.

This obviously does have its benefits, when things are going well or if one of your lads does something extraordinary, it's a joy to see it over and over again if and when it 'goes viral'.

But the flipside of this is if things aren't going well, it's near enough impossible to avoid.

Everywhere we look right now there are jokes and memes galore about how awful we are in the eyes of the neutral.

And walking home from work this week, just when I thought I was safe I see this van: the Norfolk crest with the letters EFL on it in massive letters. Don't rub it in, van.

Deano has still got it

Ashton has praised Norwich City for standing by their man despite relegation. - Credit: NATHAN CLARKE

One footballing career I'll always look back on with sadness is that of Dean Ashton.

We only got to enjoy him at Carrow Road for a short period of time, but what a talent he was.

It's therefore such a shame his career ended the way it did, prematurely through injury.

Deano was on Soccer AM this week and during the 'You Know the Drill' segment got to show off some of his ridiculous finishing skills - and I tell you what, he's still got it.

He was just 26 when he retired through injury - with many of his best years still ahead of him.

I always wonder what he could have gone on to do had injury not plagued his career.

I also have no doubt that had we signed him six months earlier we'd have stayed up that season and who knows how different our future could've been.

Look up the video of his Soccer AM appearance - it's well worth a watch.



