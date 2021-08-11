Revealed: The times City lost players and the world didn't end

Published: 6:00 AM August 11, 2021

When Emi Buendia was sold, of course it was a major blow - albeit miles off being s shock.

If I had just one wish for the transfer window at the beginning of it, clearly it would have been to keep Emi. However, it also clearly wasn't to be.

And now with question marks over the future of Todd Cantwell, of course I'm worried about the possibility of losing him.

As a Norwich City fan, it goes without saying that I want us to have the best players we possibly can and don't want to see the better players head on.

However, I have also learned to accept that for whatever reason, Norwich City will never be the be-all-and-end-all final destination for any hugely talented and ambitious footballer.

But what I have also learned is that nobody is irreplaceable and life goes on after even the brightest of talents.

Take a gander across the #ncfc hashtag on Twitter though and a large number of people seem to think that retaining players is a piece of cake and they only move when forced to.

And moreover, many fans appear to have already relegated us before a ball has even been kicked - just at the very notion of good players moving.

The fact of the matter is, players move on and when you're in the business of developing talents on limited resources, a club of our size can be outgrown.

I'm conscious of the fact this runs the risk of becoming a rant, so instead, I will list just a few of the times that a big asset has been sold and, shock-horror, the world has not ended.

Colleagues slightly longer in the tooth than I have pointed out that this has been far from an irregular occurrence over the years, but I've only drawn from my own 33 years on this Earth - during which the world has not ended.

James Maddison: sold to Leicester City in 2018

James Maddison's move to Leicester City saved Norwich City Picture: LCFC/Plumb Images via Getty - Credit: Archant

Who on earth knows how 2017-18 would have ended were it not for James Maddison - it probably wouldn't be too much of a stretch to say it may well have been with relegation to League One. That's how important he was to that team.

So when he joined Leicester City in a then club record deal, there were more than a few people spouting the same sentiments as they are now with Todd and Emi, with Maddison's name substituted. Nobody needs reminding how that season ended.

Apocalypse rating: *

Ben Godfrey: sold to Everton in 2020

Ben Godfrey savours Norwich City's Championship win at Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Following City's relegation back to the Championship in 2020, there was always going to be the odd departure. In fact, there were far fewer than we expected.

Ben Godfrey's departure was a blow, but it was swiftly followed up by the arrival of Ben Gibson and another promotion.

Apocalypse rating: *

Chris Sutton: sold to Blackburn in 1995

Norwich City chairman Robert Chase (right) and Chris Sutton attended a press conference at Carrow Road in July 1994, to announce the Canaries striker was up for sale for £5m - and that offers were to be invited. Figures revealed to the EDP yesterday indicate that just weeks after Blackburn came up with City's British record asking price, there was just £290,000 left. Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant

Now I won't lie, this one did hurt. But then, it is okay to hurt when a player leaves - and it's fair to say the implications were fairly more severe.

Sutton himself has gone on the record with his discomfort at the way the move came around and that speaks a thousand words.

What followed was something of a mini exodus of strikers, with Mark Robins and Efan Ekoku following him, ultimately costing us our place in the Premier League and a decade away. The only thing saving this from a five-star apocalypse rating is the obvious fact that the world did not end.

Apocalypse rating ****

Darren Huckerby: released in 2008

Darren Huckerby celebrates with Iwan Roberts after scoring against Ipswich and putting Norwich another step closer to promotion - Credit: Archant

Darren Huckerby's release in 2008 was among the least popular departures in the past few decades - and rightly so. He was truly devoted to the club and wanted to stay another year.

The following season did result in relegation, which I'm positive it wouldn't have done without him. However, we maybe would not have signed Wes Hoolahan had Hucks still been around - although I hold my hands up to the fact he wasn't the direct replacement.

But then some could also argue that the relegation brought about one of the most fun times to be a City fan in recent years.

Apocalypse rating: ** and a half

Craig Bellamy: sold to Coventry in 2000

Former Norwich City trainee Craig Bellamy is to join Belgian club Anderlecht as a coach Action Images/Tony O'Brien - Credit: Action Images

When Craig Bellamy emerged through the ranks at Carrow Road he was a revelation and is probably still one of our academy's biggest success stories.

His sale to Coventry did feel strange, particularly when at the time Newcastle were circling, but it was during a fairly dour time for the club as it is. Did losing him making things any worse? Not really. Would keeping him have made things heaps better? Who knows.

The year of his departure we finished 12th, the year after it we finished 15th, with similar points tallies. Losing him was irritating, but no horsemen emerged.

Apocalypse rating **

Had I more space I could probably go on to wax lyrical about the likes of Bradley Johnson, Jonny Howson and Grant Holt, to name but a few.

And in all these examples, we've had to get used to life without star players and in each of them, we have done just that.

Of course nobody wants to lose important players, but calling for heads to roll every time it happens achieves nothing.

Time and time again we've proved we can make new heroes and move on and we'll do it again - no doubt about that.