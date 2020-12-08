Wright relishing cup encounter against City legend Martin

Video

David Wright is relishing pitting his wits against Norwich City legend Russell Martin in the EFL Trophy later this evening.

The Canaries Under-23s are preparing to face MK Dons, where Martin is the first-team manager and is joined by a number of players with City connections including Cameron Jerome and Andrew Surman.

City's youngsters are preparing to face Martin's side in the second-round of the EFL Trophy after progressing from Group N, beating Plymouth Argyle and Newport County. Tyrese Omotoye, who has been exposed to first-team football in recent weeks due to the current crisis, netted a hat-trick against the Welsh side.

Despite being defeated by Cheltenham, Wright's side finished second in the group and were drawn against MK Dons. Speaking ahead of facing Martin in the competition, Wright revealed he was expecting a tough encounter against a side with a philosophy similar to City's.

"I was the U18s coach when Russ was here. I played against him, we spoke in and around the grounds. Russell is a club legend here, he knows the club inside out and knows how we want to play.

"It's going to be a really tough game, a really interesting game and in the three games prior to this the lads have done really, really well and shown real courage in the way we want to play and hopefully they'll do that again," Wright said.

Martin is somebody with plenty of knowledge of how the Canaries want their sides to play, but Wright doesn't believe it will give MK Dons an advantage in the game.

"We concentrate on what we try and do and our game. We've done our analysis on MK and how Russ sets them up and how he wants them to play," Wright said. "They would have done exactly the same as us but it all boils down to performances of the players on the night.

"To be fair to the lads, they have done that really well in the first three games. We concrete on ourselves and make sure the boys are set up right and the boys understand the tactical side of the game that we'd like them to deliver on the night. Hopefully, they go out there and do themselves justice again."