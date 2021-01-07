Defender 'raring to go' as he targets Canaries debut

Published: 6:00 AM January 7, 2021

Young defender Andrew Omobamidele has his sights set on earning his Norwich City debut in the FA Cup this weekend, after being denied his first senior appearance last month.

The Republic of Ireland Under-19 international has been training with the first team throughout this season, after impressing at U23 level, and signed a contract until 2024 just before Christmas.

He's been an unused substitute for eight games but was ready to come on during the closing stages of a 2-1 win at Reading in December, only for the opportunity to slip past as injury-time progressed.

"It will be a proud moment, definitely," Omobamidele said about the prospect of his debut. "I've had to be patient. I'm just waiting for my opportunity and when it comes, I'll be ready.

"I nearly made my debut against Reading. I was about to come on but it kept just going out for a corner and another corner, and the referee blew when it went out of play!

"So that was a bit disappointing, but it is just how football goes and we got the win that day and that's all that really matters, but it has given me a bit more fire in my belly because I was nearly there.

"I nearly got the moment so now I'm raring to go. In training I'm at 110 per cent just to get my chance because debuts are not just gifted. Just because you are a young player and you are training with the first team, doesn’t mean automatically you are going to make your debut. You have to earn it, but I am ready."

Omobamidele is expected to be in Daniel Farke's squad for the visit of Coventry in the FA Cup third round on Saturday (12pm), with skipper Grant Hanley likely to be rested, and the youngster had a good look at the Sky Blues when he was on the bench for the 1-1 Championship draw at Carrow Road in November.

"They're a good side," added the 18-year-old, speaking to City's OTBC matchday programme. "We were winning 1-0 but then they scored in the 89th minute. So we're going to give them respect, where respect is due.

"But I think with the form that we are in now and the togetherness in the squad, if we go out and do what we have been doing then the result will take care of itself."

