Delia Smith on the 'uphill struggle' of running Norwich City

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 11:25 AM November 17, 2021
Updated: 11:27 AM November 17, 2021
Chairman of Norwich City Football Club Ed Balls, with Directors Delia Smith, and Michael Wynn Jones

Delia Smith alongside her husband Michael Wynn Jones and presenter Ed Balls. - Credit: PA

Norwich City's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith has described the challenge of being a self-funded club in the Premier League.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and former Canaries chairman Ed Balls on ITV's Good Morning Britain programme , Delia spoke of the "uphill struggle" her club faces.

Speaking from Carrow Road, she said: "The challenge is there for us. We're self-funding.

"The reason I'm here today is that we're doing food and wine workshops with 60 people to raise money to help our youth academy."

This month sees Delia mark 25 years since she first joined the club as part of City's board of directors.

Having become a joint majority shareholder alongside her husband Michael Wynn Jones two years later in 1998, they have seen first-hand how English football has changed over the years.

"It's an uphill struggle when there's so much money around," Delia said. "The challenge for us is to do it anyway so watch this space."

It comes as Dean Smith is set to hold his first press conference as Norwich City head coach following the departure of Daniel Farke.

Deia, 80, went on to add that the football under Farke was the best during her time at the club. 

She said: "I don't think I've ever seen such attractive football in my 25 years here. That's football.

"We've got to look forward to this very exciting day with Dean (Smith)."

Presenter Reid went on to add that a lot of fans had been surprised when the club decided to replace Farke having beaten Brentford hours before.

"It's a wonderful thing that he won the match because he was able to turn to the supporters and have that cheering on his last game for Norwich," Delia added.

"That was very opportune and what we were all hoping and praying for."

