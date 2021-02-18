Delia tips Aarons for the top but admits 'it won't be at Norwich'

Video

Published: 1:38 PM February 18, 2021 Updated: 1:44 PM February 18, 2021

Delia Smith has admitted that losing Max Aarons is an inevitability for Norwich City.

The 21-year-old right-back has been linked with a move to Champions League winners Bayern Munich in recent days, with reports even suggesting that the German giants have begun preliminary negotiations with the Canaries on a potential summer transfer.

City's majority shareholder has revealed that Aarons will eventually move on, but stressed the club won't panic as it remains part of their plan to develop young talent before selling them on for a big fee elsewhere.

"Luckily, because of this wonderful team behind the scenes, we have some really lovely players," City's majority shareholder said at the FT Business of Football summit.

"They've got a nice temperament and Max Aarons is one of the best. He is going to be one of the top footballers and it won't be at Norwich.

"He knows that, we know that. But we didn't have any problem with Max or his parents on this particular occasion and this particular deal. Obviously, we will lose him, but that is part of our plan."

City have already seen James Maddison, Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis move on to Premier League sides for sizeable fees that help the club sustain their self-sufficient model of operating.

Smith expressed her pride at the development of those players, stating: "We bring forward young players and they're really good. We're really proud of James Maddison and Ben Godfrey, it's lovely for us. It's what we do. We can't hang onto players."

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 05/12/2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Former Norwich striker Dean Ashton has also tipped Aarons for a move to one of Europe's big clubs in the summer, stating that he possesses all the attributes those teams seek in a right-back.

"It doesn't surprise me that Europe's best would be looking at him. So far he has been so impressive in that right-back role. I think there is so much improvement can be made by him as a player.

"Certainly defensively, I think he can still improve quite a lot. He rarely misses a game. His energy levels are incredible, especially the way he gets up and down that side. His link-up play, his calmness in possession, (he has) all the things these big teams would want from their right-back.

"It's no surprise," Ashton told Sky Sports. "Delia is fantastic. She absolutely lives and breathes Norwich City. Saying they have some 'lovely players' is very typical of what she would say. But she knows that their best players will be sold and that is part of the make-up of the club now."