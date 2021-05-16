'He's not an ego' - Delia on the man she worships at Norwich City

Video

Published: 8:06 PM May 16, 2021

Norwich City joint majority shareholder Delia Smith “worships” the work Daniel Farke has done in turning her club into a Premier League side again.

Farke recently became the first ever Canaries boss to oversee two title wins in the second tier and Delia believes the lack of ego around City's head coach has paved the way for the success that has followed.

She also reserved praise for sporting director Stuart Webber, who she described as a genius for how he has transformed Norwich on and off the pitch since his arrival from Huddersfield.

"He's just amazing," Delia said, referring to Webber. "We trusted him from the word go. The minute he came in with his list of managers that he was going to interview and what he was going to do, it was just glaringly obvious that we were in another league.

"I worship Daniel. I'm so proud. He's not an ego, he's just a gentle person but sometimes he gets very angry, usually with referees!

"Any manager who can produce that kind of football and not be afraid to give the young players a chance. That is where we have so much respect for him. This year, the thing that bowled me over the most was that we lost our back four. What happens? In comes a couple of young people and we didn't notice the difference."

Farke and Webber have been widely praised for their successful recruitment work, development of youth talent and for cultivating a club culture that has yielded results on the pitch.

Underpinning it all is the pair’s personal beliefs and values, which correspond with the club's meaning. In Delia's opinion, the lack of financial resource hasn't hindered their progress on and off the pitch.

"That's the way Stuart and Daniel want to do it. They understand that there isn't millions of pounds of money here," City's joint majority shareholder told the club's All in Yellow Podcast.

"They understood that right from the beginning and they've gone about it in the way they have gone about it. We haven't really noticed that there isn't a lot of money! What they've done is incredible."