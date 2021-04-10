Derby County v Norwich City - all you need to know

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021

Jordan Hugill heads for goal as Norwich City suffer a surprise home defeat by Derby County in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City could be promoted if they win at Pride Park – and other results go their way. The action gets underway at 3pm - we run down all the key points you need to know.

Lukas Rupp has suffered a new injury setback - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd



Team news

MIdfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) has suffered an injury setback and will miss at least three weeks. Striker Adam Idah (hernia) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) will return to full training next week. Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are out long term.

For Derby, Lee Gregory, Martyn Waghorn, Matt Clarke, George Edmundson, Nathan Byrne and Jack Stretton are all out along with long-term absentees Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies.





Form guide

Norwich (first): W-W-D-D-W

Derby (18th): L-D-L-W-L

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Derby

“Wayne will grow as a person and manager with this experience. I'm sure he can lead them to successful times. They've had some injury problems in recent weeks, he has shown he can deliver and that his team can play proper football.”

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney - Credit: PA

Wayne Rooney on Norwich

"We will have a very young bench for Saturday (against Norwich) and it is a big opportunity or them to be involved with the first team."You never know, if any of those lads do come on Saturday hopefully one or two can have an impact. I have seen it happen before."





Tim Krul punches clear as Norwich suffer a surprise defeat to Derby earlier in the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

October 3, 2020

Norwich City 0 Derby County 1

Teemu Pukki missed a penalty after he slipped taking the kick. Wayne Rooney’s brilliant free-kick with three minutes remaining earned Derby the points – it was the former England captain’s final goal in football before he retired.

Referee Michael Salisbury - Credit: PA

Referee

Michael Salisbury

In 20 league and cup games he has shown 45 yellow cards and one red. Last in charge of City when they beat Barnsley 1-0 Carrow Road in January.

How can I watch?

The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com

Prediction

Derby are having a tough time and have lots of injuries. City have the biggest incentive of all and coming off the back of a huge midweek win. What could possibly go wrong? 2-0 to the Canaries.

And those permutations again?

Norwich are promoted on Saturday if...

They beat Derby

Swansea don't beat Millwall (away, 12.30pm)

AND

Brentford don't beat Preston (away, 3pm)



