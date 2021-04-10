Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Derby County v Norwich City - all you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM April 10, 2021   
Jordan Hugill of Norwich heads for goal but it's well saved by David Marshall of Derby County

Jordan Hugill heads for goal as Norwich City suffer a surprise home defeat by Derby County in October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City could be promoted if they win at Pride Park – and other results go their way. The action gets underway at 3pm - we run down all the key points you need to know.      

 

Lukas Rupp of Norwich

Lukas Rupp has suffered a new injury setback - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Team news   

MIdfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) has suffered an injury setback and will miss at least three weeks. Striker Adam Idah (hernia) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) will return to full training next week. Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are out long term. 

For Derby, Lee Gregory, Martyn Waghorn, Matt Clarke, George Edmundson, Nathan Byrne and Jack Stretton are all out along with long-term absentees Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies. 


Form guide

Norwich (first): W-W-D-D-W 

Derby (18th): L-D-L-W-L 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke against Huddersfield

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Derby 

“Wayne will grow as a person and manager with this experience. I'm sure he can lead them to successful times. They've had some injury problems in recent weeks, he has shown he can deliver and that his team can play proper football.” 

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney - Credit: PA

Most Read

  1. 1 Farke makes a pact with City squad
  2. 2 Farke misses out on monthly award... Again
  3. 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Prolific Greek international in Canaries' sights
  1. 4 TEAM NEWS: Rupp injury setback ahead of CIty's trip to Derby
  2. 5 Stiepermann opens up about health problems
  3. 6 Hanley a big fan of new City star
  4. 7 'Our only concern' - Farke reveals City's promotion roadmap
  5. 8 Iwan Roberts: 'That 45 minutes from Norwich City was plain ridiculous'
  6. 9 City star Buendia reveals Messi's Argentina intervention
  7. 10 City boss too busy to worry about his contract at the moment

Wayne Rooney on Norwich    

"We will have a very young bench for Saturday (against Norwich) and it is a big opportunity  or them to be involved with the first team."You never know, if any of those lads do come on Saturday hopefully one or two can have an impact. I have seen it happen before." 


Tim Krul of Norwich against Derby County

Tim Krul punches clear as Norwich suffer a surprise defeat to Derby earlier in the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

October 3, 2020 

Norwich City 0 Derby County 1 

Teemu Pukki missed a penalty after he slipped taking the kick. Wayne Rooney’s brilliant free-kick with three minutes remaining earned Derby the points – it was the former England captain’s final goal in football before he retired. 

Referee Michael Salisbury - in charge for Derby County v Norwich City

Referee Michael Salisbury - Credit: PA

Referee 

Michael Salisbury 

In 20 league and cup games he has shown 45 yellow cards and one red. Last in charge of City when they beat Barnsley 1-0 Carrow Road in January.   

How can I watch? 
The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Derby are having a tough time and have lots of injuries. City have the biggest incentive of all and coming off the back of a huge midweek win. What could possibly go wrong? 2-0 to the Canaries. 

And those permutations again? 

Norwich are promoted on Saturday if...

They beat Derby

Swansea don't beat Millwall (away, 12.30pm)

AND

Brentford don't beat Preston (away, 3pm)


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship

Norwich City transfer rumour: Spanish trio linked with Canaries ace Buendia

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Sporting director Stuart Webber celebrating with the Championship trophy during Norwich City's title

David Hannant: Why I'm begging for a Stuart Webber U-turn

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match

Will it be sixth time lucky for Farke in City's nomination double?

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Robert Earnshaw is loving watching his old club Norwich City

Video

'They're too good for the Championship' - Earnie purring over City

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus