Derby County v Norwich City - all you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City could be promoted if they win at Pride Park – and other results go their way. The action gets underway at 3pm - we run down all the key points you need to know.
Team news
MIdfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) has suffered an injury setback and will miss at least three weeks. Striker Adam Idah (hernia) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) will return to full training next week. Ben Gibson (ankle), Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are out long term.
For Derby, Lee Gregory, Martyn Waghorn, Matt Clarke, George Edmundson, Nathan Byrne and Jack Stretton are all out along with long-term absentees Jordon Ibe, Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies.
Form guide
Norwich (first): W-W-D-D-W
Derby (18th): L-D-L-W-L
Daniel Farke on Derby
“Wayne will grow as a person and manager with this experience. I'm sure he can lead them to successful times. They've had some injury problems in recent weeks, he has shown he can deliver and that his team can play proper football.”
Most Read
- 1 Farke makes a pact with City squad
- 2 Farke misses out on monthly award... Again
- 3 Norwich City transfer rumours: Prolific Greek international in Canaries' sights
- 4 TEAM NEWS: Rupp injury setback ahead of CIty's trip to Derby
- 5 Stiepermann opens up about health problems
- 6 Hanley a big fan of new City star
- 7 'Our only concern' - Farke reveals City's promotion roadmap
- 8 Iwan Roberts: 'That 45 minutes from Norwich City was plain ridiculous'
- 9 City star Buendia reveals Messi's Argentina intervention
- 10 City boss too busy to worry about his contract at the moment
Wayne Rooney on Norwich
"We will have a very young bench for Saturday (against Norwich) and it is a big opportunity or them to be involved with the first team."You never know, if any of those lads do come on Saturday hopefully one or two can have an impact. I have seen it happen before."
Last time they met
October 3, 2020
Norwich City 0 Derby County 1
Teemu Pukki missed a penalty after he slipped taking the kick. Wayne Rooney’s brilliant free-kick with three minutes remaining earned Derby the points – it was the former England captain’s final goal in football before he retired.
Referee
Michael Salisbury
In 20 league and cup games he has shown 45 yellow cards and one red. Last in charge of City when they beat Barnsley 1-0 Carrow Road in January.
How can I watch?
The match is available to watch on iFollow with a £10 match pass. It will not be free for season ticket holders as it's a weekend away game.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
Derby are having a tough time and have lots of injuries. City have the biggest incentive of all and coming off the back of a huge midweek win. What could possibly go wrong? 2-0 to the Canaries.
And those permutations again?
Norwich are promoted on Saturday if...
They beat Derby
Swansea don't beat Millwall (away, 12.30pm)
AND
Brentford don't beat Preston (away, 3pm)