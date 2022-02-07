Di Cunningham: Smith is taking Farke's ball and running with it at City

Opinion

Norwich City head coach Dean Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare have engineered a turnaround in fortunes at Carrow Road.

I count myself as a die-hard Farke fan.

Of course, for the footballing highs he delivered but just as much I’ll always admire his focus on developing and blooding young players and on schooling them in mutual respect off the pitch as well as on it - to the point of ensuring they carried kit bags off the bus instead of just leaving it to their team mates.

I confess I wasn’t clear what Dean Smith would provide that Daniel couldn’t offer other than a change of guard and a surname shared with one of the club’s owners.

Now 13 games in, it’s crystal clear what he, Craig Shakespeare and Liam Bramley have brought to the party.

The first team squad is the same one they inherited on their joint arrival from Villa Park but the players are now stronger on and off the ball, radiate confidence (just think of Josh Sargent’s progression in terms of both of those elements) and gel as a team.

Josh Sargent's form has improved since the arrival of Dean Smith.





There’s no doubt there’s been considerable remedial work - on conditioning in the Colney gym and on roles and responsibilities on the pitches. And it shows.

The new management team even seem to be able to rewrite the standard ‘Along Come Norwich’ scripts.

Saturday’s would surely have dictated that John Ruddy’s charge forward for Wolves’ last-minute corner would have resulted in a goal, with the aerial ball converted by the keeper’s shaven head.

But the ex player-scoring-against-former-club hoodoo (in recent years, Patrick Bamford, Lewis Grabban and Bradley Johnson spring to mind) wasn’t to be - and for sure that’s to do with Ruddy’s lack of skill as an outfield player and preference for taking on a high ball with hands not head. All the same seeing his lunging jump at quite some distance from the ball was a relief - especially as the set piece closely followed his magnificent diving save of a decent effort from Kieran Dowell.

But the new first team crew have certainly contributed to making us less predictable and more able to overcome what previously might have been deemed ‘the inevitable’.

Big up Dean. I’m a convert.

I definitely wouldn’t have predicted what happened next at Molineux.

After the final whistle a good number of City fans were ambushed and assaulted by Wolves supporters as they left the stadium perimeter.

One - Proud Canary Zak - was kicked and stamped by a guy who had his young son with him.

It’s difficult to comprehend; first the abuse directed at a female fan away at the last FA Cup tie v Charlton and now physical attacks on our fans away at Wolves.

It’s like the bad old days of football hooligans. I remember the mounted riot police guarding us to and from the stadium back in the Championship play off semi-final second leg and know too of the historic links to Wanderers of the Subway Army Firm, but fans and football have changed since then.

Let’s hope this is a one-off and that the perpetrators are swiftly identified and dealt with.