Giannoulis named in Greece squad

Published: 4:13 PM March 18, 2021

Dimitris Giannoulis has been called up by Greece. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dimitris Giannoulis is the latest Norwich City player to earn an international call-up.

The Greek left-back will join up with his country during the upcoming international break for two World Cup qualifiers and a friendly. Giannoulis has so far played 11 times for his country.

The 25-year-old, who joined the Canaries on loan from PAOK in January, is beginning to flourish in City's table-topping side after a slow start to life in Norfolk.

Greece will face Spain in Granada at 7.45pm on Thursday, March 25 and Georgia at the stadium of his parent club PAOK Thessaloniki at 7.45pm on Wednesday, March 31 in Group B. Both kick-offs are set to UK time.

Sandwiched in between the two qualifiers is a friendly fixture against Honduras set to be played on Sunday, March 28 at 3pm.

Giannoulis is one of six City stars who feature for their country less than 48 hours before the Canaries travel to Deepdale to Preston North End. The club have sought to rearrange that fixture but have so far been unsuccessful in their efforts.