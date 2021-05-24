Dublin recalls 'incredible' Hillsborough send off

Video

Published: 7:59 AM May 24, 2021

Dion Dublin has recalled the memorable send-off he got in his last game as both a Norwich City player and professional footballer against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in 2008.

The veteran striker was given a standing ovation by all four corners of the ground to celebrate his decorated career as a player, with the home fans participating in a spell of lengthy applause for the then 38-year-old.

36,208 supporters were packed into the stadium to witness the Canaries' final game of the season and Wednesday ran out 4-1 victors on the final day of the 2007-08 season.

Reminiscing about the occasion on national radio over the weekend, Dublin revealed he still has the match on DVD to remember the occasion.

"I had a great send-off for Norwich at Sheffield Wednesday on the last day of the season. We lost the game by about three goals.

"Glenn Roeder was the manager, god rest his soul, and he took me off with about five minutes to go and I got a standing ovation at Hillsborough. It was incredible. An old stadium, an old club, proper values and their dugout stood up, the director's box stood up, the referee stopped, everyone stopped.

"They gave me a couple of minutes of applause. I've actually got it on DVD and I've kept it. It was an important moment."

As has been well-documented now, the game was also the last for City legend Darren Huckerby, who actually gave Norwich the lead in the contest.

Dublin expressed regret that team mate and close friend Darren Huckerby wasn't given the same send off. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2008

Huckerby has since spoken about that day with great sadness at not being granted the opportunity to say goodbye to City's supporters. He was later released and elected to finish his career in America with San Jose Earthquakes.

Dublin admitted he felt slightly guilty after the event, especially as he considers Huckerby as one of his closest friends.

"The sad thing about that day is that one of my best pals Darren Huckerby, it was his last game as well," Dublin told BBC Radio Five Live.

"He didn't get on with Glenn Roeder and he got nothing. Absolutely nothing. And he is a proper Norwich legend and had been there for a long time. I felt a little bit guilty but never mind Hucks."