Disappointing end to a City career which had so much promise

It’s clear when the point of no return was reached for Moritz Leitner at Norwich City, when a great deal of progress came to a sudden halt.

October 27, 2019, would prove to be the midfielder’s final league appearance for the Canaries, as he was taken off at half-time of a Carrow Road defeat to Manchester United.

For the second successive match, Daniel Farke had pushed the 1860 Munich youth product into the more attacking ‘number 10’ role, after the change had shown a few bright sparks during a 0-0 draw at Bournemouth the previous weekend.

However, trailing 2-0 to United at the break and only courtesy of two Tim Krul penalty saves, Leitner was replaced by Marco Stiepermann.

The former Germany Under-21 captain would feature on the bench for just five further matches before being frozen out, with his only appearance being a surprise start and playing all of a 4-1 win at Preston in the FA Cup in January 2020.

Were words exchanged at half-time of that loss to United? Did tempers flare or was it just a case of trust breaking down? Neither Farke nor Leitner have ever admitted to such a fallout but it had been the beginning of the end.

Now, after a whole season in the shadows – or more accurately, mostly back in Germany training individually – Leitner's time has been brought to its necessary conclusion with a mutual agreement to end his contract 12 months early.

Inevitably that will have involved some form of financial settlement but most importantly it brings an end to a soured relationship, allowing the player to search for a fresh start and Norwich to crack on with their Premier League plans.

The majority of Canaries fans will no doubt agree it’s a great shame to see a previously popular player exit in such disappointing circumstances though, a player who was crucial to the Championship title triumph of 2018-19.

Leitner arrived on loan initially, from Bundesliga club Augsburg in January 2018. He had spent a couple of seasons with Stuttgart as he faded from contention at Borussia Dortmund, playing regularly in the German top flight.

Having built a high-profile reputation in Germany as a youngster, the classy passer decided to pursue a new challenge and moved to Italy in 2016 but minimal chances with Lazio saw him sold to former loan club Augsburg six months later.

Again, things didn’t work out and a familiar face offered an opportunity in England, with Farke having coached Leitner for a couple of fourth-tier games during 2015-16 when he was in charge of the Dortmund second team.

Joining during a transfer window that also brought Onel Hernandez and Dennis Srbeny across from Germany, the first six months brought 12 appearances for Leitner as City’s season of transition drifted towards mid-table, missing almost a month with a hamstring injury.

There were enough positive signs of adjustment to the Championship rhythm for the deal to be made permanent though, reportedly for around £1.3million.

Leitner then scored a crucial goal in teeing up the success which would follow.

After a shaky start to the season which appeared to have Farke under pressure, the midfielder dug out a left-footed strike from the edge of the area to equalise at Portman Road, earning a 1-1 derby draw at Ipswich midway through the second half – and in front of the relieved travelling Canaries support.

Mostly used in tandem with the more defensively-focussed Alex Tettey, Leitner became the heartbeat of a team that was embarking on a charge to the Championship title.

However, an ankle injury after an exceptional performance during a 4-1 win at Swansea in November left him sidelined for much of the three months which followed.

During that time it was Tom Trybull prospering alongside Tettey in the engine room and Leitner mostly had to settle for cameo appearances from the bench as City surged to the title, with the likes of Mario Vrancic, Teemu Pukki and Emi Buendia making the headlines.

It gave way to hopes that the Canaries could have a Premier League operator already in their ranks, fit and hungry to reclaim his influential role of setting the tempo and building attacks.

Having impressed in tandem with Trybull as Newcastle were deservedly beaten 3-1 at Carrow Road in the second game of the 2019-20 campaign, those hopes looked well-founded.

The disintegration that followed both personally and for the Canaries is a well-told tale that doesn’t need to be revisited. In summary: injuries, pandemic, relegation, misery.

Along with Trybull, Josip Drmic and Timm Klose, Leitner found himself surplus to requirements and told to look for a new club, playing in an under-23 game last September to maintain fitness levels as his agent explored new options.

Trybull and Klose went out on loan, as did Drmic did in January, getting back on the goal trail in Croatia at Rijeka, but for Leitner an entire season ticked by – with even an injury crisis at City not enough to earn him another opportunity.

With promotion back to the Premier League secured, it was clear that Leitner wouldn’t be involved again and with a year of his contract remaining and his 29th birthday approaching in December, mutual ground could finally be found.

For a player that won a Bundesliga winners’ medal in 2012 and who was on the bench for the 2013 Champions League final with Dortmund, time is slipping away.

City supporters will no doubt keep an eye on where he pitches up next and if he can start demonstrating his undoubted ability elsewhere but for now, three-and-a-half years of ups and downs have come to a disappointing conclusion.