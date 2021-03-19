Published: 6:00 AM March 19, 2021

Kieran Dowell is congratulated by Dimitris Giannoulis after firing Norwich 2-0 up at Nottingham Forest - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The finishing line is already in sight for Norwich City and Kieran Dowell is hopeful of playing a big part in sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Canaries know that six wins from their final nine matches would definitely seal promotion but it’s unlikely that many will be needed - as six victories would only be needed in the improbable event of third-placed Swansea winning all of their remaining 10 games.

“We are in a good position - and fully deserve it,” said the creative midfielder.

“The lads have been unreal this season so far and we just want to get it over the line now, keep the momentum up.”

Dowell shook off his injury problems with an impressive display and a brilliant goal as he made his first league start of 2021 during the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old had pressed his claim with an eye-catching performance from the bench during Sunday’s 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday and with Emi Buendia unavailable, after his partner had given birth overnight, Dowell’s chance arrived.

“I enjoyed it on Sunday, to affect the game,” he continued. “So I thought I might have had a chance to feature in this game and it was really nice to start.

“It was really nice to get a good length of time on the pitch, I felt a little bit tired towards the end but that’s natural. It’ll do me good.”

The Everton academy product played 88 minutes of the victory, making it 2-0 in just the 13th minute after exchanging a one-two with Lukas Rupp and drilling a low shot home from 20 yards.

It sealed a ninth consecutive win, the first time that any Norwich team have managed that impressive hot streak in all competitions - with the club’s second-tier champions of 1985-86 winning 10 league games on the spin but with that run interrupted by an FA Cup defeat to Liverpool and a draw with Manchester United in the one-off Football League Super Cup.

Dowell continued: "Every game we go into we want to win and we’re not really taking our foot off the gas at the minute.

“The faster you get it done, the better. So a good win and nice to have that little record.”

The former England U21 international says City’s players are only focused on sealing promotion though, leaving records and statistics to fans and the media.

“We didn’t know about that,” Dowell added. “The plan will be to make it 10, 11, 12, as many as we can until the end of the season.”