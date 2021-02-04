Norwich City transfer rumours: Drmic poised for loan move to Croatia

Published: 11:12 AM February 4, 2021 Updated: 11:42 AM February 4, 2021

Norwich City striker Josip Drmic, pictured celebrating an FA Cup goal at Burnley last season, is poised to join Croatian side Rijeka on loan - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Out-of-favour Norwich City striker Josip Drmic is poised to join Rijeka on loan for the rest of the season, according to reports in Croatia.

Although the winter transfer window closed in England on Monday, clubs in Croatia can still do business until February 15.

The Switzerland international has been looking for a club since Norwich were relegated from the Premier League last summer, as he wasn't included in Daniel Farke's revamped squad ahead of a return to the Championship.

Huddersfield and Birmingham had both shown interest in the 28-year-old former Borussia Monchengladbach forward but neither move materialised.

Drmic has family roots in Croatia though and national newspaper Novi List report that the Canaries outcast is due to have a medical today ahead of the deal being announced.

The report adds that there is no permanent option in the deal and that the financial terms are "extremely favourable" for Rijeka, who currently sit fourth in the Croatian top flight - with City no doubt keen to shift at least some of Drmic's wages.

Signed on a free transfer in 2019 after promotion to the Premier League, Drmic is under contract at City until 2022.

The injury problems which had derailed his excellent early Bundesliga career reemerged and he managed three goals in 24 games last season, starting just seven matches.

The former Bayer Leverkusen, Nuremberg and Zurich striker has scored 10 goals in 32 games for Switzerland and played at both the 2014 and 2018 World Cup, as well as Euro 2016.

However, his last cap was in October 2019 and he had spoken recently about his hopes of a late push for a call-up ahead of this summer's rearranged European Championship.

He did score twice in two games for City's under-23s in September as he tried to catch the attention of scouts ahead of the summer transfer window closing but has been training away from the club ever since.

Drmic was alongside midfielders Mo Leitner and Tom Trybull in not being given squad numbers for this season, with Trybull going out on loan to Blackburn and featuring fairly regularly in the Championship.

Leitner remains in the background and has not been training with City either, also speaking last month about his hopes of securing a move to get him back into playing football.

The winter transfer window remains open in several European countries, with clubs in countries including Austria, Switzerland, Poland and Russia still able to do business until later this month.

Leitner and Trybull are also under contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, with City holding the option for a one-year extension in Trybull's deal.