Mixed fortunes for former City duo in play offs

Published: 7:11 AM May 24, 2021

Former Norwich City midfielder Ebou Adams' goal kick started a comeback that saw Forest Green Rovers head to Wembley. - Credit: PA

The play-offs can be relied be upon for supplying plenty of drama, and two former Norwich City midfielders felt the full effects of that over the weekend.

Ebou Adams, who the Canaries signed from non-league side Dartford in 2016, netted the opening goal for Forest Green Rovers as they attempted to overcome a 2-0 first-leg defeat to Newport County.

The powerful midfielder, now 25, opened the scoring as Rovers took an early two-goal advantage to wipe clear the aggregate lead held by the Welsh side heading into the second leg. Nicky Cadden's goal after the interval saw the side from Nailsworth take the lead for the first time in the tie.

Adams nearly got a touch on the Scottish winger's free-kick which might have seen the goal disallowed for offside, only for the ball to evade everyone and nestle into the net.

Just as Forest Green thought Wembley was beckoning, goals from 42-year-old Kevin Ellison and Joss Labadie swung the pendulum back in Newport's favour but a late equaliser from Jamille Matt took the tie to extra-time.

Nicky Maynard struck deep into extra-time to send the Welsh club to Wembley in an epic contest that ended 4-3 to Forest Green on the evening but 5-4 to Newport across the two legs.

A former City midfielder did make it to Wembley for the League One play-off final, however.

Former Norwich City midfielder Conor McGrandles is heading to Wembley with Lincoln City. - Credit: PA

Conor McGrandles helped Lincoln City reach the final for the chance to secure a place in the Championship, just four years after the club were promoted from the National League.

The Imps struggled to find their rhythm during the first period and Sunderland capitalised by racing into a 2-0 lead at the Stadium of Light to wipe clear Lincoln's advantage from the first leg.

McGrandles, who signed for Lincoln having formerly worked with Russell Martin at MK Dones, injected some energy and combativeness into midfield, helping Michael Appleton's men gain a foothold back in the contest.

Tom Hopper's header saw them pull a goal back in the game but crucially move ahead on aggregate and that was enough to secure their place at Wembley to face Blackpool in the play off final next Sunday.

Glenn Middleton wasn't made to rue his missed penalty as St Johnstone lifted the Scottish Cup. - Credit: PA

In Scotland, winger Glenn Middleton missed a penalty as St Johnstone recorded a cup double by beating Hibernian 1-0 at Hampden Park.

The 21-year-old was unable to break through to the first team at Carrow Road and subsequently joined Rangers in 2018. Loan moves to Hibernian, Bradford and now St Johnstone have seen him progress his development.

Shaun Rooney's header secured a first-ever domestic cup double for the Perth based side and Middleton wasn't made to rue his miss from the spot.