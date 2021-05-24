Connor Southwell: Why City fans can relax over Buendia future

Opinion

Published: 11:57 AM May 24, 2021

Norwich City supporters may have to adopt a mantra deployed by Stuart Webber inside the walls of Colney and 'ignore the noise' this summer.

As headlines surrounding Emi Buendia's future continue to grow at an alarming rate, some might get the sense of wild hysteria being the mood inside the club, but the key figures are all fairly relaxed. That should be something felt by supporters as well.

Stuart Webber has already outlaid the conditions in which City would be willing to do a deal. It has to break their transfer record and represent a significant step up for the player involved.

City's sporting director dismissed contact from champions Liverpool last summer for a derisory offer for left-back Jamal Lewis. He will not be wooed by reputations or seduced by the size of a proposed club.

The will of the player will be taken into account, but City won't let it intrude on the conditions of any sale. Buendia also has reasons to be grateful for the Canaries, after all. They took the leap of faith on his ability and offered the stage for him to showcase his ability.

The latest reports firming up interest from Arsenal and Aston Villa merely continue to spin the wheel of speculation. The facts are this: City are yet to receive an offer for Buendia. There has been no club to club contact.

That doesn't mean the situation won't change, but in a market deflated by the pandemic and many clubs being financially impacted by coronavirus, it does offer challenges that wouldn't usually be present.

Inside the club, there is the feeling that Buendia would have become the club's first-ever £50million player had the pandemic not have taken a sledgehammer to football finances. Getafe's sell-on clause must also be considered to the price City ask for. If it is 20 percent, for example, that could be in excess of £6-8m depending on the Canaries receiving £40m for the 24-year-old.

That would drive up City's asking price quite considerably. The club would be open to a creative deal, one that is well-structured and rewards the club.

What they won't do is deviate away from their asking price. If they devalue one of their assets, then the others will be subject to the same treatment.

His data is so impressive, that the feeling is a club or two will opt to pick up the phone. Buendia has become a difficult player to ignore. His modern style is attractive to top clubs.

Buendia enjoys a positive relationship with head coach Daniel Farke. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Aston Villa have been touted with a move for the Argentine after Trezeguet's serious knee injury and Ross Barkley's return to Chelsea after the end of his loan spell. They will be in the market for a creative midfielder this summer, but Dean Smith has confirmed he doesn't expect a massive outlay on transfers.

"I don’t think it’s going to be a massive summer for us. I feel we have a good group of players here and we have to keep growing and progressing," Villa's chief told Sky Sports.

"Defensively we’ve been superb this season, and we fell away when our most creative player fell away, so we’ll be looking to make sure that doesn’t happen again."

As for Arsenal, Mikel Arteta has reportedly made Martin Odegaard his number one target this summer. They will not have the financial resource to sign both players. There is also the possibility that they get priced out of a move for City's ace.

They are long-term admirers of Buendia, but that means little given any Premier League recruitment team worth their salt will have watched the Argentine.

This summer window will be slow. It will cause unrest for City supporters. Irrespective of what happens, Buendia will be playing Premier League football with Norwich come August, that would make a move less pressing for Buendia.

The only fresh hook on these reports are that a major continental outfit reportedly submitted an enquiry on the back of his inclusion in the Argentina squad. This is fairly common practice. Since his time at the club, not one club has put money on the table for Buendia. The same applies for Todd Cantwell.

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber won't be seduced by reputations. - Credit: Archant

Talk is cheap. Buendia will cost.

At present, there is a lot of the former happening. Until a bid is lodged, this story fails to move on.

Webber has shown City's hand. Nobody should be under illusions as to their intentions this summer.

That is why Norwich fans should remain relaxed. He will not leave unless the deal makes financial sense to the club and is a major step up for the player.

Buendia will leave the club eventually, his talent commands continental football at a top club. But one has to be willing to put money behind their interest. The rest is purely politics intent on unsettling him.

Like James Maddison and Ben Godfrey before him, Buendia will only part on City's terms. That should offer supporters a crumb of comfort as the rumour mill goes into overdrive.

Norwich have a strong hand. If any suitor wants to purchase him, it's time they showed theirs.