VOTE: Buendia nominated for monthly awards

Published: 12:45 PM January 11, 2021

Emi Buendia has been nominated for two monthly awards. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's sparkling form for Norwich City in the Championship has seen the midfielder nominated for two monthly awards.

The 24-year-old netted four goals and registered two assists in eight matches in December, a return that has seen him rewarded with nominations for two Player of the Month awards - which City fans can vote on.

Buendia scored in games against Luton Town, Nottingham Forest, Reading and Cardiff City as he found a run of form that helped extend the Canaries stay at the top of the table.

Reports are now linking the Canaries creator in chief with a move to Arsenal, although, as of yet, no bid has been lodged and City aren't prepared to sell Buendia this month.

The Argentine midfielder has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Month award for the month of December, alongside Bournemouth duo Dominic Solanke and Asmir Begovic, Brentford's Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney as well as Swansea City's Jamal Lowe.

Emi Buendia's form has seen him nominated for the GMS Fans' Player of the Month Award. - Credit: Harriet Lewis (Snack Media)

City's star will contest Begovic, Canos, Barnsley's Michal Hielik, Derby County's Krystian Bielik and Luton Town's Glen Rea for the award.