'Thank you Norwich' - Buendia pens emotional farewell to Canaries

Published: 3:40 PM June 11, 2021

Emi Buendia has published an emotional farewell to Norwich City after his club record departure to Aston Villa was confirmed on Thursday.

The creative midfielder, who joined the Villans in a deal initially worth £33million, put pen to paper on a five-year contract at Villa Park. Buendia was the Championship's best player last season and departs Carrow Road as a two-time champion in the second tier.

Buendia joins a Villa side with ambitions of breaking into the top six and are backed by wealthy benefactors. The 24-year-old joined Norwich in a deal worth £1.5m from Spanish side Getafe back in 2018.

He became a fans favourite with his technical proficiency and ability to freely create chances. Buendia leaves Norfolk having enjoyed a productive season where he scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists.

Posting on his social media accounts, Buendia thanked Norwich players, staff and supporters for 'three wonderful years'.

Emi Buendia message in full:

Dear Canaries,

It is time to say goodbye. I am very grateful for these three wonderful years, where I have been so happy, where I have learned, suffered and, above all, I have enjoyed so much!

I arrived with the dream of being able to achieve great goals, but I could never imagine that so many wonderful things would happen to me in this Club and City. Having managed to promote twice being a champion is one of the best things I will remember of my career and this happened here with all of you.

On the other hand, in personal terms, my family has grown up in this city and it has been only a few months ago that my second son Giovanni was born here. I will be happy to tell him in the future that he was born in such an astounding place, where together with my wife Claudia and his older brother Thiago, we all been incredibly happy.

I just want to thank every person belonging to NCFC, for the good relationships and trust conveyed at all times. Say thanks to the technical staff, besides my colleagues for these three wonderful years. They are great players but, above all, great people, from whom I have learnt a lot from each and every one of them and whom I have enjoyed every season.

And you, all my fans, the ones who are always there in every game at Carrow Road and away games, you are amazing! I personally missed you so much this season in every game. You really are the NCFC. Thank you very much for your support from the very beginning. You made me feel at home, as well as my family. I've felt so happy during these three years of my life and that is always something I will take with me. I will always be very grateful to everyone.

THANK YOU NCFC! THANK YOU NORWICH!