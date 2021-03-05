Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
City boss on secret of Buendia’s success

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:00 AM March 5, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championsh

Daniel Farke is pleased with Emi Buendia's performances for Norwich. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's brilliance is the result of a strong Norwich City team, according to his head coach Daniel Farke. 

The Argentine midfielder became the first player in the Championship this season to reach the 10 goals and 10 assists landmark when he slalomed past numerous Brentford defenders before finding the bottom corner with a sweetly-struck low drive. 

Buendia has proven to be City's creator-in-chief this season and served up the match-defining moment to extend their lead at the top of the division to 10 points. 

Speculation linking the midfielder with a move to Arsenal dominated much of the January transfer window discourse, but Farke was adamant the club would hold on to what many regard as their prized asset. 

He has been an integral member of the Canaries' side this season, not just in terms of attacking output but also with his energy and defensive work. Keeping the Argentine fit and focused on the task ahead will remain Farke's challenge for the closing 12 games of the season.

Despite the individual quality Buendia possesses, his boss was keen to praise the structure of the whole team, including the 24-year-old, that allows the Argentine midfielder to sprinkle his magic over games.

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carro

Buendia's strike proved the difference in a tightly contested game against Brentford.

"I'm pretty happy with Emi," Farke said.

"He was there was a fantastic goal and he has fantastic skill. Like Teemu Pukki has managed in the first five games, he scored the opening goal and it is remarkable that we have these players.

"To have them with such an attitude that they want to work with the team is outstanding. There were many scenes were Emi was very good, but he was also good against the ball and how he repaired mistakes from his teammates. 

"When you have top players structured so they think about the team more than themselves, then you are always there with a top team performance and then they can, because of their quality, also shine in an individual way. 

"This is what we are doing at the moment and Emi totally deserves to be in the spotlight.

"It's difficult to prepare a game against Brentford. You have to be spot-on in your tactical behaviour because they are a really good side. We created more than many usually do at this level. We needed a top performance today and we delivered that as a team."

