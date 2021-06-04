Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views

Connor Southwell

Published: 12:51 PM June 4, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich with the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship

Emi Buendia has been linked with moves away from Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Speculation surrounding the future of Norwich City star Emi Buendia is ramping up and will be one of the topics discussed by our Canaries correspondents in the latest edition of Window Watch.

Buendia's future has dominated much of the off-season noise to date, with Arsenal and Aston Villa reported to have made bids for City's star man. We understand that isn't the case, although interest is hotting up in the creative midfielder. 

The Argentine international is currently away on international duty and very little is expected to progress until he returns to the UK. 

In terms of incomings, Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer has confirmed a decision needs to be made on his future as reports suggest City are preparing to table a bid for the 23-year-old. The Norway international has joined Koln defender Sebastiaan Bornauw and Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo on their defensive wishlist. 

Angus Gunn remains a name City are interested in providing they can't agree terms with Orjan Nyland. Dan Barden has been linked with a loan move to Livingston. 

City are hoping to sign two additional central midfielders and a winger this summer, although are understood to have moved on from ex-Bournemouth man Josh King. 

The Premier League transfer window opens officially on Wednesday, June 9 and will close at 11pm on Monday, August 30, a couple of weeks after the season has started.

Norwich City Transfer News
Norwich News

