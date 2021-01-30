Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Not even a foul', 'You can't go into tackles like that' - Supporters debate Buendia red card

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 3:37 PM January 30, 2021   
Emiliano Buendia of Norwich gets a 2nd yellow card from Referee Keith Stroud and then a red card dur

Keith Stroud showed a red card to City midfielder Emi Buendia. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's dismissal was his third in just over six months for Norwichj City, but Canaries boss Daniel Farke felt hard done by after the game.












He labelled Buendia as 'naive' for committing to the tackle despite being on a booking. Equally, Farke felt as though the Argentine had been subjected to harsh treatment throughout the game. 

City are now without their creator in chief for two matches due to this dismissal being Buendia's second of the season. The Canaries can't appeal the suspension due to it being a second bookable offence. 

Neil Warnock's streetwise Boro side frustrated City all afternoon, with Jonny Howson going close from a corner in the second half. The closest City came was through a mazy run from Mario Vrancic, but he dragged his shot wide. 












