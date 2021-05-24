Norwich City transfer rumours: Buendia 'expects' to leave this summer

Published: 8:26 AM May 24, 2021 Updated: 9:16 AM May 24, 2021

Emi Buendia is going to be a man in demand this summer. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia is going to be a man in demand and reports suggest the talented playmaker is expecting to leave Carrow Road this summer.

The 24-year-old boasted an impressive season in the Championship, scoring 15 goals and registering 16 assists as he was voted as the league's Player of the Season.

Arsenal and Aston Villa have already been linked with the Argentine midfielder ahead of the summer window which opens on June 9. The Athletic are reporting that Buendia and his representatives feel this is the right time for him to move onto pastures new.

According to a report, interest in the City ace extends beyond the Premier League with a 'major continental outfit' making an enquiry for his services last week after his first international call-up was confirmed.

City would demand a fee in excess of £40million for the creative midfielder, but would be willing to be creative on the structure of any deal that sees one of their three crown jewels depart the club. The report claims Norwich would owe Getafe some of the proceeds from any deal.

Arsenal have been linked heavily with Buendia, but Martin Odegaard remains their first-choice target for that position. Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu rate City's star highly, but want to secure the sevices of the Norweigan midfielder who has spent the second half of the season on loan at the Emirates from Real Madrid.

Villa's interest in Buendia is genuine, according to the Athletic, but they are yet to decide which target to pursue as they look to strengthen in forward areas due to the knee injury suffered by Trezeguet and Ross Barkley's loan move coming to an end.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Buendia.

Despite that, Norwich are yet to receive a formal offer from Buendia.

Speaking earlier this month, City sporting director Stuart Webber said the club wouldn't consider any offers under their transfer record, currently set by Ben Godfrey's departure to Everton last summer, for any of their assets.

“It might be that we sell one of the, let's say one of the more in demand players, to help fund even bigger transfers,” said Webber. “But that's us being open and honest and realistic, because we'd only sell one of them if it was right for us.

"We wouldn't sell just to build up a transfer fund, because maybe the better value is in keeping these players right now.

“I wouldn’t say it is inevitable they go. I think it's definitely possible, though. I'm not going to sit here and say they're staying forever, because that's not right, but knowing that a player will only ever be sold on our terms.

"If anyone wants any of those guys they are going to have to break our club transfer record to even get me to answer the phone, to be honest. All three are aware of that.”