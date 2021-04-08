Norwich City transfer rumour: Spanish trio linked with Canaries ace Buendia

Published: 11:35 AM April 8, 2021

Emi Buendia has been linked with a host of La Liga clubs. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia is expected to be a man in demand this summer after his sparkling performances for the Canaries in the Championship.

The 24-year-old has scored 12 goals and registered 16 assists during a highly productive campaign for the table-toppers, and now finds a trio of Spanish clubs reportedly monitoring his situation ahead of the summer.

One of those is current La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Diego Simeone's side have been linked with Buendia previously, but are set to revive their interest in the hope of constructing a 'world-class trident' with the Argentine operating behind Luis Suarez and Joao Felix.

Simeone is said to want to add further creativity into his squad this summer, with the 24-year-old being lined up as the final piece of the jigsaw.

Spanish outlet Fichajes Net are reporting that Sevilla and Villareal are also interested in bringing Buendia back to Spain this summer.

The report cites that the allure of playing European football could represent a major step up for the City star, who looks set for a Premier League return next season.

Los tres equipos de La Liga que quieren a Emiliano Buendíahttps://t.co/Hp7drSZMu4 — Fichajes.net (@fichajesnet) April 7, 2021

Sevilla sporting director Monchi is pursuing Buendia as he looks to strengthen the right-wing of his side as they look set for Champions League qualification this season. They currently sit in 4th in La Liga, eight points clear of 5th placed Real Sociedad.

Suso, who is currently the first-choice right-winger at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, is set to be replaced by a new arrival this summer. Buendia is said to be high up on their list of targets.

Villareal are also in contention for a Europa League place and are set to play Dinamo Zagreb in the quarter-finals of the competition later this week.

They believe signing Buendia would be a statement of intent and a sign of their ambition to become a club recognised internationally. Unai Emery's side are one of three clubs fighting it out for that 5th placed spot in the Spanish top-flight.

On his City future, Buendia reiterated his focus on winning the Championship title with the Canaries: "Every footballer is happy to see big clubs linked - it means you're doing your job well - but I'm 100 percent focused on doing my job here so we achieve our goals at the club," he told FourFourTwo.