No bid yet but interest hotting up for Emi Buendia

Published: 8:04 PM June 3, 2021

Interest in Norwich City ace Emi Buendia is hotting up but no official bid has been launched for the Argentine midfielder.

Arsenal and Aston Villa have both made their interest in the 24-year-old clear, but neither club is yet to formalise that into a bid.

Buendia is currently away on international duty with Argentina after getting a call-up for the first time. Any prospective move would be put on hold until his return as he looks to concentrate on his football during his time away.

The 24-year-old is generating interest from those clubs after a stellar season in the Championship that saw him named Player of the Season both divisionally and by City's supporters. Buendia scored 15 goals and registered 17 assists in the second tier.

His performance data has been impressing a host of sides, including from abroad, although that interest from overseas has cooled at present.

Buendia is preparing to face Chile in the early hours of Friday morning, and is going to on the bench for his country as they continue their World Cup qualification campaign.

Sporting director Stuart Webber revealed last month that the Canaries would be open to offers for their stars this summer, but wouldn't sell for under their valuation. Buendia is valued at close to £40m by the club, and any move would see Norwich smash their transfer record.

Arsenal want to sign the 24-year-old.

“It might be that we sell one of the, let's say one of the more in demand players, to help fund even bigger transfers,” said Webber. “But that's us being open and honest and realistic, because we'd only sell one of them if it was right for us.

"We wouldn't sell just to build up a transfer fund, because maybe the better value is in keeping these players right now.

“I wouldn’t say it is inevitable they go. I think it's definitely possible, though. I'm not going to sit here and say they're staying forever, because that's not right, but knowing that a player will only ever be sold on our terms.

"If anyone wants any of those guys they are going to have to break our club transfer record to even get me to answer the phone, to be honest. All three are aware of that.”