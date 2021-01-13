Buendia's fine form rewarded with monthly accolade

Video

Published: 2:15 PM January 13, 2021

Emi Buendia has been named PFA Player of the Month for December. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emi Buendia's sparkling form for Norwich City has seen awarded with the PFA Player of the Month award for December.

Some pundits have described the Argentine midfielder as the best player in the Championship and he continues to prove his worth to Daniel Farke's side with goal contributions and impressive performances.

The 24-year-old netted four goals and registered two assists in the last month of 2020, helping the Canaries extend their lead at the top of the table. Buendia's first goal of the month came from the penalty spot as City lost 2-1 to Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

He then scored the winning goal in the Canaries 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest after his heavily deflected effort went into the net from outside the area. An assist against Blackburn Rovers followed when his shot took a big deflection off Teemu Pukki for the Finn's 50th goal for the club.

A goal at Reading helped City on their way to a 2-1 victory before a man of the match display against Cardiff City saw Farke's side record five consecutive league wins. Buendia's low, crisp shot put them ahead in the first half before he found Todd Cantwell to double their advantage after the break.

Buendia has been the subject of constant speculation throughout this window, with Arsenal reportedly interested in acquiring the midfielder this month. No offers have been tabled and he remains happy at the club.