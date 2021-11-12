Video

The profile of potentially appointing a Premier Legaue legend is already being shown to Norwich City, with Frank Lampard's former England team-mates being interviewed across the national media.

David James, Martin Keown, Jack Wilshere and Darren Bent are among those to have their say in recent days, as the wait goes on for the Canaries to appoint Daniel Farke's successor.

City are believed to have held talks with both Lampard and Dean Smith but we understand no decision will be announced today or tomorrow.

🟢 🟡 Frank Lampard and Dean Smith are yet to decide whether they want to take on the role as Norwich City manager



⏳ A decision isn't expected until Sunday at the earliest pic.twitter.com/UX3ZmBgI8t — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 12, 2021

Sky Sports report that further talks are planned for today before a decision is made, with both candidates currently abroad, Smith being pictured with his son in New York and Lampard reportedly in Dubai.

Sources close to Chelsea have suggested that Lampard has already started the process of trying to take some backroom staff to Norfolk with him, including highly-rated coach Joe Edwards.

Former England number one James played alongside Lampard at the World Cups in 2002 and 2010.

"I think if Norwich are looking at Frank Lampard as an option, it would be a good choice because he has the experience and the hunger," the former Liverpool and West Ham keeper told Sky Sports.

"Also he has learned from his first experience at Chelsea - which is obviously a bigger club - but having spoken to Frank during the summer during the Euros, I think he fully understood what had happened at Chelsea and understood himself, more importantly.

"I think he is ready to take the reins at another Premier League club and he'd be going into a club at Norwich that is very well set up and suited for what he would want to achieve."

The 43-year-old, who earned 106 England caps during his playing days, would be taking on a tough job at City though.

Farke was dismissed despite a 2-1 win at Brentford on Saturday which cut the gap to safety to five points, after picking up just two points during the opening eight games.

Dean Smith (New York) and Frank Lampard (Dubai) are abroad right now, as #ncfc continue to assess both for the manager role. Neither man totally convinced they want the job yet, and Norwich taking their time to choose between the 2 v different candidates. Won’t be before Sunday. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) November 12, 2021

The Canaries are currently tied on points with Newcastle, who have just appointed Eddie Howe after bringing in vastly wealthy new owners.

"I'm looking at Newcastle and, okay, Frank goes into Norwich, why can't he keep them up?" Arsenal legend Keown told TalkSport, who have been reporting that Lampard will get the job.

"If Newcastle are on the same points and they can do it, then why can't they (Norwich)?

"It's going to be very difficult. I was just looking at the games for Newcastle: Brentford, Arsenal, Norwich, Burnley.

"Now there's three teams in there that they are really going to have to get some points from and after that it's Leicester, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Everton.

"This is before Christmas, before the January transfer window opens. Eddie Howe's job could be in trouble at that point because if their expectations are that they are going to stay up, there is a huge pressure.

"The same thing at Norwich, if you start looking at their fixtures, can they do it? Maybe their fixtures look more favourable?"

Former Arsenal midfielder Wilshere thinks Lampard will be braced for the potential of relegation though, having taken Derby to Championship play-off final defeat during his first season as a manager.

"The thing with Frank is that because he's a new manager, he didn't want to be out of the game for so long," he said.

"It's different with someone like Eddie Howe, who waited a year, but with Frank I'm pretty sure he would have wanted to get back into it as soon as possible.

"Norwich is a good club, alright they might be going down, but he is obviously prepared to try and build something there."

In a conversation on TalkSport, former Ipswich and Tottenham striker Bent continued: "I wonder, as Jack has kind of said, what else was left? You can go back and he was linked to the Bournemouth job before Parker got it, he's been linked to Newcastle, Watford, Villa.

"The fact that he's not been given any of these opportunities, when you are an experienced manager who has been around a long time, maybe you can be a bit more patient because you know at some stage there will be the right fit for you somewhere.

"But maybe he just thought to himself, I need a job now. Norwich are in the Premier League, I think they are going down, but when you look at the table, with that win (at Brentford), they're not that far off.

"I think they're going to go down but they're not 10 points adrift and you're thinking there's no chance."

Wilshere added: "He won't be taking that job thinking 'we're going to be in the Championship', he's not that type of character."

