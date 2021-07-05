A-Z: Time for Klopp and Liverpool to look forward

Published: 12:00 PM July 5, 2021

Liverpool will be glad to put last season behind them as they look to re-establish themselves as title challengers. Mark Armstrong reports

Manager

Many regard the way Jurgen Klopp oversaw the rescue mission to salvage third place and a Champions League place last season as one of his greatest achievements.

Set against long-term injuries to several key players – not least all of the Reds’ senior centre halves – the last campaign was a grind.

After winning the Premier League in 2019/20, Klopp vowed to not try to ‘defend’ the title, but attack it. He couldn’t have foreseen what would happen as injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip deprived him of the heart of his defence.

But in trying to address this, it was in attack the Reds struggled with both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane losing form although Mo Salah maintained his high goalscoring output with 22 goals.

However, Liverpool found a way and if you had offered any Reds fan third place with 10 games remaining of last season then they would have snapped your hand off. They won’t be as forgiving in the forthcoming campaign.

How’s the squad look?

Strong. It’s difficult not to see Liverpool challenging for the title once again if Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip are all fit and in form. Throw in the fact they have just shelled out £36m to bring Ibrahim Konate to Anfield from Red Bull Leipzig and Reds fans will hope there is a lot more stable platform from which to build from next season.

Liverpool have sorely missed talismanic defender Virgil Van Dijk. - Credit: PA

There are issues in their squad. Only the bean counters at Anfield can understand how or why they let Georginio Wijnaldum leave in the summer on a free as Paris St Germain swooped. It was clear both Klopp and Wijnaldum didn’t want to part company but it seems the length of the deal being offered was an issue.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool replace the Dutch midfielder with Florian Neuhaus mentioned in the gossip columns but it’s probably more likely Curtis Jones will be afforded more first team football.

Much will depend on what fringe players Liverpool can cash in on over the next few weeks. The likes of Divock Origi, Marko Grujic, Harry Wilson and Xherdan Shquiri are all reportedly up for sale whilst Liverpool would reluctantly listen to offers for Nat Phillips, who performed so admirably at centre half last season, and Neco Williams.

If the Merseysiders can shift those players then another forward is a possibility with Roberto Firmino’s place in particular perhaps coming under threat.

Last meeting with City...

Saturday, February 15, 2020: Norwich City 0 Liverpool 1

Liverpool took another huge step towards their first title in 30 years thanks to Sadio Mane’s fine finish.

With 12 minutes remaining the Senegal international brought down Jordan Henderson’s lofted pass before firing home. The Reds had been made to work hard for their victory up to that point with Alex Tettey coming close to opening the scoring but saw his effort rattle off the upright.

Did you know...

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber was the director of Recruitment at Anfield from 2009-2012, working with Rafa Benitez and Kenny Dalglish.