A-Z: Where can Guardiola take Manchester City next?

Published: 12:00 PM July 6, 2021

The champions are the team to beat once again as they look to strengthen their forward line. Mark Armstrong reports

The manager

Pep Guardiola

Widely regarded as the best manager of his generation, the Catalan oversaw an impressive comeback last season, regaining the Premier League title from Liverpool.

The Citizens were head and shoulders above the rest of the division and were never seriously threatened, debunking the theory his squad were burnt out from his methods.

There had been some speculation last summer that the season just gone would be his last in Manchester but he extended his contract until the summer of 2023 in November and seems settled.

What does the squad look like?

The strongest in the Premier League in terms of depth and the worry for their rivals is that it could get stronger.

Whilst Sergio Aguero has departed on a free transfer to Barcelona all the talk is that City are targeting Harry Kane at Tottenham. It will take an astronomical fee to get the England skipper out of North London, a lot more than the £100m reportedly offered so far. Whether Guardiola is willing to sanction using players such as Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus or Riyad Mahrez as part of a swap deal remains to be seen. Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is notoriously stubborn in his negotiations so expect this one to run and run.

The smart money might be on City turning their attention to Romelu Lukaku at Inter Milan. The Belgian has shone at the Euros and the Milan giants, who have lost Antonio Conte as manager, need to balance the books this summer.

City will be hoping to build on their impressive recruitment in 2020 when the addition of Ruben Dias to the heart of their back four proved transformative. Not only did the Portuguese defender prove to be a rock, he helped John Stones rediscover his form.

City have kicked the can down the road in their search for a long-term successor to Fernandinho with the Brazilian signing a one-year extension.

Last meeting against City...

Sunday, July 26: Manchester City 5 Norwich City 0

This was a case of rubbing salt into an already sore wound as Norwich bowed out of the Premier League with a hammering at the hands of Pep Guardiola’s side.

This was a day that belonged to David Silva though as he made his final Manchester City appearance. Gabriel Jesus opened the scoring from close range before Kevin De Bruyne’s curling effort doubled their lead. Raheem Sterling added a third before Riyad Mahrez blasted home a fourth. De Bruyne then rounded off a truly miserable end to the season for Norwich.

Did you know?

Former Norwich City striker Aaron Wilbraham started his career at Manchester City.