Video

Wild celebrations from the Norwich players after Grant Hanley's header claims the lead against Southampton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The Dean Smith era got off to a strong start at Carrow Road and now you can relive the excitement with extended highlights of Norwich City's revitalising 2-1 win over Southampton.

The afternoon had started badly, with a Grant Hanley misjudgement ruthlessly punished by Saints striker Che Adams in the fourth minute but the hosts were swiftly back on level terms.

Milot Rashica and Max Aarons linked well on the right and the latter crossed for Teemu Pukki to squeeze a header in at the near post in the eighth minute, to score his fourth goal of the Premier League season.

It was a largely disjointed first half but the Canaries were much better after half-time, with Alex McCarthy denying a fierce Pukki shot shortly before Hanley made amends for his early error.

The City skipper rose at the back post to nod down a Billy Gilmour at the Barclay end and tee up the victory, although there was a huge sigh of relief when Theo Walcott headed wide from close range for the visitors deep into injury-time.

It was the first time Norwich have won back-to-back games in the Premier League since April 2016, a wait of 56 top-flight matches, and was also the first time City had come from behind to win in the top flight since May 2016.

- You can watch extended highlights in the video above and listen to the verdict of our Canaries correspondents below, in the latest episode of the Pink Un Podcast

NCFC EXTRA: Norwich City players savour victory over Saints