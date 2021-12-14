Max Aarons and former Norwich team-mate Emi Buendia are set to meet with Villa visit - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images & PA Wire

The floodlights are on at Carrow Road again tonight as Norwich City take on Premier League rivals Aston Villa (7.45pm kick-off).

The Canaries are bottom after a 1-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday, three points from safety after back-to-back defeats.

Villa are nine points better off in 13th after a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday, having won three of their five games since Steven Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as head coach.

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog via desktop or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live coverage is now available exclusively to Pink Un+ subscribers, with David Freezer taking comments and questions from City fans before, during and after the game.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle, but Paddy's Pointers will also be available exclusively to subscribers.

- If you've not already signed up to Pink Un+ click here to subscribe for £1.99 per month, with your first 60 days free

- Click here to access our NCFC Live blog via desktop or access via the Pink Un+ app on your mobile device

EXPLAINED: Our new Pink Un+ subscription service