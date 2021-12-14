Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City's battle with Aston Villa

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:15 PM December 14, 2021
Max Aarons and Emi Buendia

Max Aarons and former Norwich team-mate Emi Buendia are set to meet with Villa visit - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images & PA Wire

The floodlights are on at Carrow Road again tonight as Norwich City take on Premier League rivals Aston Villa (7.45pm kick-off).

The Canaries are bottom after a 1-0 home loss to Manchester United on Saturday, three points from safety after back-to-back defeats.

Villa are nine points better off in 13th after a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool on Saturday, having won three of their five games since Steven Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as head coach.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our NCFC Live blog.

Live team news reaction will still be available as usual on our websites, as well the match report at the final whistle.

Norwich City vs Aston Villa

