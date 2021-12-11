Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Follow live updates from Norwich City's clash with Manchester United

David Freezer

Published: 4:00 PM December 11, 2021
Teemu Pukki and Crsitiano Ronaldo

Norwich City take on Manchester United at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images & PA Wire

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action with a Premier League clash against Manchester United this evening (5.30pm kick-off).

The Canaries are looking to resume their renaissance under Dean Smith after the first defeat of the new head coach's reign last Sunday, losing 3-0 at Tottenham.

United have recently made a fresh start of their own, winning Ralf Ragnick's first game 1-0 at home to Crystal Palace last Sunday but being held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday, with progress already assured.

You can follow all of the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in our usual NCFC Live blog.

Norwich City vs Manchester United

